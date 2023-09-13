Quantic® Electronics Names Alan Sikarskie Vice President & General Manager of Quantic BEI and Quantic Thistle Business Units

MAUMELLE, Ark., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic") today announced that Alan Sikarskie has been named Vice President & General Manager of Quantic™ BEI and Quantic™ Thistle. The company's position sensing business units provide advanced optical encoders and accelerometers, including ARA encoders, AIME-II, MKE and tracker solutions.

"Alan brings decades of leadership experience in the aerospace and defense markets leading both business & military units worldwide," said Ross Sealfon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Quantic Electronics. "Quantic BEI is on the leading-edge of developing solutions for new space applications, and Alan has the technical and leadership experience to lead the company through its next phase of growth. We are happy to have Alan as part of the Quantic family."

Prior to joining Quantic, Alan held the position of President at Bureau Veritas, overseeing their commodity testing businesses. He also held key leadership roles at Greiner AG, Parker Aerospace, Elbit Systems and GE Aviation. Alan's career began in the United States Air Force, where he worked as an avionics specialist, and he continued his service as a Naval Officer in the USN Reserves, designated as an Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer.

Alan holds a Bachelor's degree in Applied Science in Industrial Technology & Management from Ferris State University, along with a MBA from Western Michigan University. He is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and has completed executive development programs at the University of Texas Austin and University of California Berkeley.

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. Learn more at www.quanticnow.com

