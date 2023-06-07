Quantic® Electronics Names Daniel Teuthorn Vice President and General Manager of Quantic X-Microwave

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that Daniel Teuthorn has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of Quantic™ X-Microwave. Daniel will help to drive the next phase of the company's growth in providing modular RF and microwave building blocks for the seamless design, evaluation, prototyping and production of higher performance RF and microwave systems. John Richardson, current General Manager and founder of Quantic X-Microwave, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the Quantic team," said Ross Sealfon, Chief Executive Officer, Quantic Electronics. "Daniel brings extensive experience around RF wireless, microwave, and millimeter-wave technologies and markets. We believe his proven track record of leadership combined with his manufacturing experience will continue to scale the Quantic X-Microwave business."

Prior to joining Quantic, Daniel held the role of Vice President of Engineering at Teledyne Microwave Solutions, where he was responsible for overall business strategy and the technical roadmap. For five years he held the role of Vice President of Operations at Gener8 Inc, where he led the product development and manufacturing division. He also acted as Vice President of mmW and RF Engineering at Exalt Communications, and held various senior Vice President and General Manager roles at Endwave corporation, overseeing aspects of the business such as Research and Development and Operations.

Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of California Davis, a Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara University, and a Master of Business Administration from the dual campus Columbia University and University of California Berkley program.

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

