Quantic® Electronics Names Joseph Salsbury Chief Financial Officer

Quantic Electronics

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that Joseph Salsbury has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Quantic family," said Ross Sealfon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Quantic Electronics. "With over twenty years of experience in financial leadership roles, Joe brings the right balance of financial acumen and strategic thinking that will help us increase value during the next phase of Quantic's growth."

Prior to joining Quantic, Joe held the role of CFO for a number of private equity backed companies, where he created significant value by spearheading operational improvements, enhancing the quality of company data, and helping execute on acquisition strategy. Joe also has experience leading global teams with responsibilities that include finance, IT, accounting, treasury, tax and audit.

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Jessen Wehrwein
Chief Marketing and Culture Officer
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

