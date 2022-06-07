Quantic™ Electronics to Exhibit at the 2022 International Microwave Symposium

Jun 07, 2022, 08:00 ET
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it will attend the 2022 International Microwave Symposium in Denver, Colorado, June 21st-23rd. Representatives from Quantic and their businesses Quantic TRM, Quantic Corry, Quantic PMI, Quantic Ohmega, Quantic Ticer, Quantic Evans, Quantic Paktron, Quantic UTC, Quantic Eulex, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave will be available at the Quantic Pavilion, Booths #8076-9081.
Quantic offers a broad and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF/MW and power products serving a diverse set of mission critical applications. Highlights at IMS will include:
- RF/MW:
- Low-noise crystal oscillators, OpenVPX SOSA/CMOSS compliant oscillator platform, and a high-reliability bootstrap oscillator demonstration
- Hybrid MIC/MMIC components, modules and subsystems up to 65 GHz
- RF & logarithmic amplifiers, programmable attenuators, phase shifters, high power limiters, solid-state switch and passive designs in the DC-65 GHz range
- RF/MW "drop-in" components "X-MWblocks", connectorized modules and IMAs/CMAs
- Passive power dividers/combiners, couplers, hybrids, beamformer networks and other custom designs up to 40 GHz; both low and high-power solutions to 250K watts
- Power Products
- Power dense hybrid capacitors providing significant SWaP savings vs other capacitor technologiesMLCC capacitors covering a wide range of DLA ratings
- MLP film capacitors for mechanically and electrically demanding applications
- Patented ceramic capacitors delivering high capacitance values and unmatched temperature and frequency performance
- Thin film resistors (OhmegaPly RCM, OhmegaPly RF, TCR, and TCR-EHF)
Quantic TRM's Shaun Moore will present a MicroApps session on Wednesday, June 22nd at 11:00 AM MST on the topic of "Summing Power: Power Combining Trade-Offs and Requirements."
To schedule a demo or meeting, or to learn more, please contact Quantic at [email protected]
About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.
