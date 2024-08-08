Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the 2024 SENEDIA Defense Innovation Days

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic") today announced that it will exhibit at the 2024 Defense Innovation Days, hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance ("SENEDIA"), in Newport, Rhode Island, August 26-28. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses—Quantic BEI, Quantic Corry, Quantic Evans, Quantic ECI, Quantic Eulex, Quantic Paktron, Quantic TRM, and Quantic UTC—will be in attendance to showcase a broad and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF & Microwave, sensing, and power products serving a diverse set of mission-critical applications.

Quantic is proud to be a Silver sponsor of the 10th annual convening of Defense Innovation Days, an event that fosters collaboration by bringing together companies across the defense industry supply chain, with the policymakers leading national defense strategy.

"Defense Innovation Days presents a distinct opportunity for meaningful dialogue between industry leaders, policymakers, and DOD leadership," said Colin McClennan, VP Capacitors, Quantic. "This leads to improved alignment of efforts to support our warfighters."

Quantic will highlight its expertise in delivering high-performance solutions for critical defense applications, including high-power and RF capacitors, encoders and accelerometers, power dividers and couplers, magnetics, filters, converters, amplifiers, crystal oscillators, phase shifters, and power dividers. These cutting-edge components are essential for a range of defense systems, ensuring the reliability and performance demanded by today's defense environments.

To schedule a meeting with our team of experts, or to learn more, contact [email protected].

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. With over a century of combined experience, we are reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial, and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

