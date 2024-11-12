Quantic® Electronics to Exhibit Leading RF & Microwave Portfolio at 2024 Association of Old Crows Symposium

Quantic Electronics

Nov 12, 2024, 08:00 ET

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics, a leading provider of innovative electronic solutions, today announced its participation in the 2024 Association of Old Crows Symposium (AOC), a premier event for the electronic warfare industry. This event will be held December 11th-13th in National Harbor, MD.

Quantic, together with its businesses Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic TRM, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave , will exhibit innovative RF & Microwave technology and component solutions at Booth #817.

Highlights will include:

  • Ultra-Low Phase Noise Solutions: Dielectric and quartz crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies up to 50 GHz

  • Beamforming Networks/High Power Products: Designed to AESA standards across markets

  • Modular Design System: A sampling of the 6000+ drop-in component X-MWblocks available in the design library, enabling a rapid and seamless prototype to production process

  • RF & Microwave Components/Custom Solutions: Highly reliable portfolio of COTS components, with custom filters, multiplexers, and RF control devices; state-of-the-art hybrid MIC components, modules, and subsystems

  • 3U Open VPX: SOSA-aligned card assemblies, transceivers & quick-turn prototypes

"We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the AOC Symposium once again," said Ozzie Billimoria, VP of Marketing, Quantic Electronics. "This event provides an ideal platform for us to connect with industry leaders, showcasing our leading RF and Microwave solutions, and discuss the evolving needs of the global electronic warfare industry."

To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at [email protected]

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:
Bailey Karfelt
Marketing Director
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics

