Quantic Electronics to Exhibit Solutions for Space at the 2024 Space Symposium

News provided by

Quantic Electronics

27 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

Booth #715 to feature Quantic's portfolio of space-ready RF, encoder, magnetic and capacitor solutions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that it will exhibit at the 2024 Space Symposium, the premier space industry event hosted at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO, April 8-11. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses Quantic™ BEI, Quantic™ ECI, Quantic™ Eulex, Quantic™ Evans, Quantic™ Paktron and Quantic™ UTC will be available at Booth #715 to showcase our space-qualified components, including RF and microwave technology solutions, optical encoders, capacitors and magnetics.

Continue Reading

Quantic offers a comprehensive and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF & Microwave, power, sensing and magnetic solutions optimize for the most demanding, mission-critical applications. Highlights at the Space Symposium show will include:

  • The most advanced optical encoders and encoder-based motion-control systems, including ARA, MKE and Tracker optical encoder solutions
  • Our broad array of capacitor technologies, from multilayer polymer film capacitors and multilayer ceramic capacitors and assemblies, to the industry's most power-dense, hybrid wet tantalum capacitors
  • High-reliability custom magnetic solutions, from fully qualified MIL-STD-981 devices constructed by our J-STD-001FS certified operators, to commercial space components
  • A collaborative integrated demo in ESI Motion Booth #717 for Space applications: including an optical encoder, DC motor and controller featuring solutions from Quantic BEI's MKE, ESI Motion's controllers and Thin Gap's DC Motor

Exhibition Information:

  • Monday, April 8: 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 9: 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 10: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 11: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

The Space Symposium brings together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address, and plan for the future of space. This event has become widely recognized as the premier U.S. space policy and program forum, and the optimal event for information and interaction among all sectors of space.

To schedule a meeting, contact Quantic at [email protected] or learn more at www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:
Bailey Karfelt
Marketing Director
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics

Also from this source

Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition

Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition

Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that it will exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition, hosted in Washington, D.C. at ...
Quantic Wenzel to Deliver Key Electronic Assemblies in Support of Northrop Grumman's AN/SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP Block 3 Program

Quantic Wenzel to Deliver Key Electronic Assemblies in Support of Northrop Grumman's AN/SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP Block 3 Program

Quantic Wenzel, an industry leader in crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies has been selected to engineer and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics