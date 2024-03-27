Quantic Electronics to Exhibit Solutions for Space at the 2024 Space Symposium

Booth #715 to feature Quantic's portfolio of space-ready RF, encoder, magnetic and capacitor solutions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that it will exhibit at the 2024 Space Symposium, the premier space industry event hosted at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO, April 8-11. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses Quantic™ BEI, Quantic™ ECI, Quantic™ Eulex, Quantic™ Evans, Quantic™ Paktron and Quantic™ UTC will be available at Booth #715 to showcase our space-qualified components, including RF and microwave technology solutions, optical encoders, capacitors and magnetics.

Quantic offers a comprehensive and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF & Microwave, power, sensing and magnetic solutions optimize for the most demanding, mission-critical applications. Highlights at the Space Symposium show will include:

Quantic Electronics to exhibit at the Space Symposium, Booth #715 featuring RF, encoder, magnetic & capacitor solutions. Post this

The most advanced optical encoders and encoder-based motion-control systems, including ARA, MKE and Tracker optical encoder solutions

Our broad array of capacitor technologies, from multilayer polymer film capacitors and multilayer ceramic capacitors and assemblies, to the industry's most power-dense, hybrid wet tantalum capacitors

High-reliability custom magnetic solutions, from fully qualified MIL- STD-981 devices constructed by our J-STD-001FS certified operators, to commercial space components

devices constructed by our J-STD-001FS certified operators, to commercial space components A collaborative integrated demo in ESI Motion Booth #717 for Space applications: including an optical encoder, DC motor and controller featuring solutions from Quantic BEI's MKE, ESI Motion's controllers and Thin Gap's DC Motor

Exhibition Information:

Monday, April 8 : 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 : 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 : 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11 : 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

The Space Symposium brings together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address, and plan for the future of space. This event has become widely recognized as the premier U.S. space policy and program forum, and the optimal event for information and interaction among all sectors of space.

To schedule a meeting, contact Quantic at [email protected] or learn more at www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Karfelt

Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics