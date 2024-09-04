Quantic Electronics to Feature Next-Generation Solutions at European Microwave Week 2024

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics today announced that it will exhibit at the 2024 European Microwave Week (EuMW), September 24th-26th in Paris, France. Quantic will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of RF and microwave components and resistor solutions, with products from its businesses Quantic Eulex, Quantic Ohmega Ticer, Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic TRM, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave on display in Booth #205H.

This premier event brings together top researchers and industry leaders, offering a dynamic platform to explore the latest advancements, network with peers, and showcase groundbreaking technology.

"EuMW is the premier event for showcasing our cutting-edge solutions to a global audience of industry leaders," said Jessen Wehrwein, Chief Growth Officer, Quantic. "It presents a dynamic opportunity to engage with our industry and forge strategic partnerships."

Visit Booth #205 to learn about Quantic's innovative solutions for mission-critical applications. Highlights will include:

Updated Quantic X-Microwave Layout Tool: showcasing our interactive online RF/MW design environment for configuring X-MWblock signal chains, including an expanded library with associated bias and control boards, comprehensive part selection, flexible layout options and more

6000+ RF/MW drop-in components "X-MWblocks" for rapid prototyping

New 3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned card assemblies & quick-turn prototypes

20,000+ COTS RF/MW components across all businesses

Custom designed passive and active RF/MW solutions, including RF filters, multiplexers and RF switching products

Custom, high-reliability RF/MW components and subsystems up to 70 GHz specializing in low noise amplifiers, filters, limiters, attenuators, phase shifters, and switch products

Ultra-low phase noise frequency control and timing components and integrated microwave assemblies (IMAs)

A patented and disruptive gap capacitor designed as a replacement for the single-layer wire-bondable ceramic capacitor, and offering a gain of up to 20x capacitance

Proven space-optimized RF/MW products and designs

Beamforming networks and high power products designed to AESA standards across markets

Thin film resistor foils (OhmegaPly®, TCR®, and TCR-EHF®) for embedded mm-Wave resistors, attenuators, and RF absorbers

To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at [email protected]

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

