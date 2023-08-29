Quantic® Electronics to Showcase Mission-Critical Electronics at the 2023 European Microwave Week Event

News provided by

Quantic Electronics

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Visit Booth #328 to speak with experts about Quantic's portfolio of advanced RF & microwave solutions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 European Microwave Week (EuMW), September 17th – 22nd in Berlin, Germany. Experts from Quantic and their businesses Quantic Ohmega, Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic Ticer, Quantic TRM, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave will showcase a wide range of products and solutions in Booth #328.

Continue Reading

Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics with our portfolio of mission-critical RF & microwave, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing products. Our reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built components and integrated assemblies provide customers with a quantum improvement in speed, power, and density.

Visit Booth #328 to learn more about our RF & Microwave solutions, including:

  • 3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned card assemblies & quick-turn prototypes
  • 20,000+ COTS RF/MW components across all businesses
  • Flexible RF/MW drop-in components "X-MWblocks" for rapid prototyping
  • Custom designed passive and active RF/MW solutions, including RF filters, multiplexers and RF switching products
  • Custom, high-reliability RF/MW components and subsystems
  • Ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond
  • Proven space-optimized RF/MW products and designs
  • Beamforming networks and high power products designed to AESA standards across markets
  • Thin film resistor foils (OhmegaPly®, TCR®, and TCR-EHF®) for embedded mm-Wave resistors

EuMW is Europe's premier Microwave, RF, Wireless and Radar event. Bringing industry and academia together, EuMW includes three cutting edge conferences, three forums and one exciting trade and technology exhibition featuring leading players from across the globe. EuMW provides access to the very latest products, research and initiatives in the microwave sector, and an opportunity for face-to-face interaction with those driving the future of microwave technology.

To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at [email protected]

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:
Bailey Williams
Marketing Director
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics

