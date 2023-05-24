Quantic® Electronics to Showcase Mission-Critical Electronics at the 2023 International Microwave Symposium

Visit Booth #1947 to speak with experts and learn more about our portfolio of RF & microwave, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing products.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 International Microwave Symposium ("IMS") in San Diego, California, June 13th-15th. Experts from Quantic and their businesses Quantic Corry, Quantic Eulex, Quantic Evans, Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics), Quantic Ohmega, Quantic Paktron, Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic Ticer, Quantic TRM, Quantic UTC, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave will be showcasing a wide range of products and solutions in Booth #1947.

Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics with our portfolio of mission-critical RF & microwave, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing products. Our reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built components and integrated assemblies provide customers with a quantum improvement in speed, power, and density.

Visit Booth #1947 to learn more about our solutions:

RF & Microwave:

3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned card assemblies & quick-turn prototypes



20,000+ COTS RF/MW components across all BUs



Flexible RF/MW drop-in components "X-MWblocks" for rapid prototyping



Custom designed passive and active RF/MW solutions, including RF filters, multiplexers and RF switching products



COTS DROs and PLOs designed for optimal performance in space & defense applications



Custom, high-reliability RF/MW components and subsystems



Ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond



Demonstrations of frequency control components and assemblies under vibration

Power Products:

Patented ceramic capacitors for next generation RF/MW applications



Power-dense hybrid tantalum capacitors ideal for pulsed power space applications



Thin film resistor foils (OhmegaPly®, TCR®, and TCR-EHF®)

Quantic will also present three MicroApps sessions:

Introducing a Patented Ceramic Capacitor for Next Gen RFMW

Wednesday June 14 th , 3:15 PM

,

Euan Armstrong & Alex Moalemi , Co-Founders, Quantic Eulex

& , Co-Founders, Quantic Eulex Practical Design Guidance to Avoid Multipaction in RF Devices

Thursday June 15 th , 1:45 PM

,

Shaun Moore , CTO, Quantic TRM

, CTO, Quantic TRM Crystal Oscillators for Low Earth Orbit Applications, What You Need to Know

Thursday June 15 th , 2:45 PM

,

Michael Sawicki , Space Sales Engineer, Quantic Wenzel

To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at [email protected]

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Williams

Marketing Programs Manager

[email protected]

www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics