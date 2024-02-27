Quantic is Accredited: Institution Receives Full-term Accreditation Renewal for MBA and Executive MBA Degrees, Unveils Plans for MSBA and MSSE

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic School of Business & Technology ("Quantic"), first accredited as a degree-granting institution in the United States in 2020, today received approval for full renewal of its accreditation. Quantic's accrediting body, the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) , reviewed findings from a site visit with Quantic leadership in 2023 and voted to renew Quantic for 5 years, the maximum allowed renewal term. Valar Institute , a division of Quantic, was also renewed as part of this institutional review.

Quantic's CEO, Bill Fisher, commented: "We appreciate the rigor with which DEAC reviewed our online MBA and Executive MBA degrees. We take this renewal as another signal that our investments into program innovation and quality are paying off and further demonstrate our commitment to delivering unmatched value and outcomes for our exceptional students."

Quantic School of Business and Technology Receives Accreditation Renewal, Announces Plans for New Degrees Post this

Quantic plans to pursue additional approvals in 2024 for selective and affordable online master's degrees in Business Analytics (MSBA) and Software Engineering (MSSE), as well as an online bachelor's degree program aimed to launch by 2026. Fisher continued: "With industry-leading student satisfaction and graduation rates, Quantic is well-positioned to broaden access to elite-quality higher education in business, technology, and data-oriented fields."

Leah Matthews, Executive Director and CEO of DEAC, added "Accreditation by DEAC is a reliable indicator of the value and quality of the distance education that an institution offers. In receiving another renewal of accreditation, I'm pleased to say that Quantic has demonstrated its commitment to educational standards and ethical business practices that assure quality, accountability, and improvement in higher education."

About Quantic & Valar

Co-founded by former Rosetta Stone CEO and EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Tom Adams, Quantic is an edtech powerhouse reimagining elite graduate education through selective, mobile-first, and radically affordable online degrees built for the modern workforce. In 2022, Quantic and its edtech parent company, Pedago, received $22.5 million in equity and debt funding led by Elephant VC, a firm co-founded by one of the founders of Warby Parker. In 2024 Quantic was recognized as one of Inc.’s Fastest Growing Companies (Mid-Atlantic Region). Quantic’s momentum continues to climb with over 15,000 global students and alumni and a reputation as a premier online educator challenging top graduate schools.

Valar Institute is a fully accredited division of Quantic launched in 2022 and is dedicated to empowering managers to lead in a new world of work. Valar’s online EMBA and MBA programs use the same award-winning interactive learning methodology and peer-based cohorts as Quantic and emphasize leadership and management skills.

About DEAC

The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1926 that operates as a federally recognized accreditor of distance education institutions. DEAC's goal is to ensure a high standard of educational quality in the distance education institutions it accredits and a quality education for the students who annually study at its accredited institutions.

SOURCE Quantic School of Business and Technology