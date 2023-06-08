Quantic MWD Announces New Low Phase Noise Frequency Synthesizer

News provided by

Quantic Electronics

08 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Operating from 70 MHz to 16 GHz, the new MDS-500 is ideal for a broad range of applications

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ MWD (Microwave Dynamics), a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced a new low phase noise frequency synthesizer, the MDS-500. This versatile synthesizer is optimized to support a broad range of applications, operating from 70 MHz to 16 GHz, while maintaining an optimally low phase noise.

Continue Reading

Compatible with applications from industrial, aerospace, military and instrumentation systems to space, the MDS-500 is the first in a new series of cutting-edge synthesizers from Quantic MWD. This device can be factory tuned to a single frequency, or field programmable to operate across the full frequency range via a USB or RS-422 port. It is designed using radiation resistant components to support the rugged and diverse needs of various environments.

"This latest synthesizer series signals the start of an exciting roadmap for Quantic MWD," said Gerardo Camacho, Director of Business Development, Quantic MWD. "We are anticipating our customers' evolving needs for various applications with innovative new designs."

For more information on Quantic MWD's offering of frequency synthesizers, frequency converters, frequency multipliers, amplifiers, and free-running and phase-locked oscillators, visit www.quanticmwd.com

About Quantic MWD
Founded in 1993, Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics) designs and manufactures free running and phase-locked oscillators, amplifiers, frequency converters, and frequency multipliers with a focus on the singular characteristic that matters most: performance. Quantic MWD offers a portfolio of best-in-class solutions that maximize stability and minimize noise under extreme environmental conditions, ensuring optimal precision and reliability for mission-critical and industrial defense applications. And as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every Quantic MWD customer.

Media Inquiry: 
Bailey Williams
Marketing Programs Manager
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

Sales Inquiry:
Gerardo Camacho
Director of Business Development
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics

Also from this source

Quantic® Electronics Names Daniel Teuthorn Vice President and General Manager of Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic Corry Announces New Line of I/O Interface Modules for RF Enclosure and Test

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.