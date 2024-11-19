Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics Inc.) Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Richardson RFPD

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics Inc.), a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic") and designer and manufacturer of RF and Microwave components, integrated modules and subsystems, today announced a global distribution agreement with Richardson RFPD, a specialized electronic component distributor.

Through this agreement, Quantic PMI will provide customers with expanded global access to in-stock and COTS products. This agreement enables immediate access to select products from the Richardson RFPD storefront, and expands global reach for Quantic PMI's MOTS (modified-off-the-shelf) products and custom solutions.

"Collaborating with Richardson RFPD offers an extensive distribution network, along with experienced field application engineers," said Sebastian Palacio, General Manager, Quantic PMI. "This enhances our ability to serve customers worldwide, and provide access to our available inventory directly from the Richardson RFPD or Quantic PMI website."

Available products will include:

Frequency Control

Phase Shifters

Passive Devices

High Pass Filters

Low Pass Filters

N-Way Dividers / Combiners

RF Hybrid Couplers

RF Signal Limiters

Semiconductors – Integrated Circuits

Attenuators - Digitally Controlled

Attenuators - Variable Voltage

RF & Microwave Switches

Systems and Subsystems

Low Noise Amplifier Modules

RF Power Amplifier Modules

Successive Detection Log Video Amplifier Modules

For additional information on the availability of these products and to view our storefront, visit: https://www.richardsonrfpd.com/rf-microwave-insights/visionary-design-performance-for-mission-critical-applications/ or https://www.quanticpmi.com/stock-items.

To learn more, contact Quantic PMI at [email protected]

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry's top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it's designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD's worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers' go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production. More information is available online at richardsonrfpd.com.

About Quantic PMI

Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics Inc.) is a leading supplier of custom, high-reliability radio frequency microwave components and subsystems. Delivering industry-standard performance for mission-critical applications in the military, communications, commercial and consumer industries, Quantic PMI continues to expand its portfolio of state-of-the-art hybrid MIC components, modules, and subsystems. And as a Quantic company, we are part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every Quantic PMI customer.

Media Inquiry:

Sebastian Palacio

General Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantic Electronics