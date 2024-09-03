Quantic School of Business and Technology Launches Master of Science in Business Analytics and Master of Science in Software Engineering Degrees, alongside Innovative AI Features

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its highly acclaimed MBA and Executive MBA programs, Quantic School of Business and Technology announced today the launch of two innovative master's programs: a Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) and a Master of Science in Software Engineering (MSSE). These programs are designed to equip the next generation of leaders with both the strategic and hands-on technical abilities to make an impact in their respective fields.

Innovative Programs, Groundbreaking AI Technology

The new degrees come on the heels of Quantic's rollout of two cutting-edge AI tools — AI Advisor and AI Tutor. These new technologies enhance the learning experience with real-time, contextual feedback and individualized tutoring tailored to each student's needs. By integrating advanced AI into its educational framework, Quantic ensures each student receives a highly personalized and effective learning experience while allowing faculty to dedicate more time to high-impact mentorship and less on routine instruction.

About the New Degree Programs

The MSBA program offers deep dives into data analytics and strategic decision-making, preparing graduates to harness vast amounts of data for business optimization. Meanwhile, the MSSE program focuses on developing technology generalists into AI-focused software engineering experts who are well-versed in the latest technologies and methodologies within AI applications, cloud solutions, and agile development practices.

Quantic's CEO, Bill Fisher, remarks, "These new programs and our pioneering AI enhancements are just the beginning. We are committed to continually setting the bar higher in educational excellence and innovation. By expanding our offering and integrating the latest technologies, we are ever-evolving to meet the dynamic needs of today's global professionals."

Positioned for the Future

With these launches, Quantic continues to build momentum following its recent accreditation renewal by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). This renewal reaffirms the high standards of Quantic's educational offerings and boosts its ongoing initiatives to expand and enhance academic programs that better prepare graduates for the future. "It feels like the future of education!" notes Tom Garvey, Quantic alum and strategist at Google, in a recent review of the Quantic experience.

About Quantic School of Business & Technology

Co-founded by former Rosetta Stone CEO and EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Tom Adams, Quantic is an edtech powerhouse reimagining elite graduate education through selective, mobile-first, and radically affordable online degrees built for the modern workforce. In 2022, Quantic and its edtech parent company, Pedago, received $15 million in VC funding from Elephant Ventures, a leading technology venture capital firm co-founded by a former Warby Parker co-founder. In 2024 Quantic was recognized as one of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

For information about Quantic and its programs: https://quantic.edu/

For Quantic reviews from students and alumni: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/quantic.edu

