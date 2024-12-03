Quantic Wenzel Partners with Australian Research Council to Research Cosmic Ray Effects

The partnership aims to ultimately develop cryogenic quartz crystal oscillators for ultra-precision applications.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic Wenzel, a business of Quantic Electronics ("Quantic") and an industry leader in mission-critical frequency control and timing solutions, has partnered with the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS) to explore the effects of cosmic rays on quartz crystal oscillators. Research will take place at Australia's deep-underground Cryogenic Experimental Laboratory for Low-background Australian Research (CELLAR) in Victoria's Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory (SUPL), an ideal environment to examine how cosmic rays influence quartz crystal oscillator phase noise and performance.

"CELLAR's unique environment will enable us to test oscillators in ways that were previously impossible, potentially revealing new insights into oscillator phase noise limitations," said Mehran Moss, Chief Engineer at Quantic Wenzel.

Dr. Maxim Goryachev, ARC Research Fellow, said, "This partnership will bring unprecedented clarity to the field, expanding our understanding of fundamental physics while advancing innovation in quantum technologies and high-tech industries."

Funded by the ARC's LIEF scheme, CELLAR's unique setup shields experiments from cosmic radiation, enabling conditions to study noise limitations in quartz crystal oscillators. While initial research will focus on non-cryogenic performance, the partnership aims to ultimately develop cryogenic quartz crystal oscillators for ultra-precision applications.

About Quantic Wenzel

Since 1978, Quantic Wenzel has set the standard for ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, a portfolio complemented by a range of advanced frequency sources and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond. Quantic Wenzel's frequency control and timing products are designed into mission-critical military, space, and commercial applications, performing in the most extreme environments. And as a Quantic company, Quantic Wenzel is a part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. To learn more about Quantic Wenzel, visit quanticwenzel.com.

About Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence

The Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence bring together top researchers to advance Australia's international standing in critical research areas. These centers foster significant collaboration across universities, research organizations, government, and industry both in Australia and internationally, addressing transformative research challenges and building Australia's research capacity. Key objectives include conducting innovative research, linking national strengths to tackle major challenges, building networks with leading global centers, and providing training environments for postgraduates and postdocs. Through periodic funding rounds, the program supports large-scale projects that impact the wider community, enhancing Australia's contributions to research of national and international significance. To learn more about the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS), visit equs.org.

