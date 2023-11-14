Quantic™ X-Microwave Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics

X-Microwave's modular platform enables seamless transition from design, to prototyping, to delivering production hardware

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ X-Microwave, producer of modular electronics for prototyping and developing RF and microwave products, today announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., a global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products. Through this agreement, Mouser is now stocking Quantic X-Microwave's modular RF and microwave solutions.

"We are excited to be partnering with Mouser to make Quantic X-Microwave solutions more readily available to designers," said Dan Teuthorn, General Manager, Quantic X-Microwave. "Mouser is a global leader in distribution, providing customers access to products overnight. Our agreement with Mouser will help enable customers quick access to Quantic X-Microwave's portfolio, enabling them to get to market even faster."

Quantic X-Microwave produces a comprehensive range of modular RF and microwave building blocks that allow designers to seamlessly design, evaluate, prototype, and deliver high-performance RF and microwave systems faster, easier, and at a lower cost. Each block includes key components, such as amplifiers, mixers, filters, and switches, and is designed with a standard launch geometry, allowing any two blocks to be cascaded using a patented solderless interconnect system. Complex designs can be built on the prototyping plate with RF blocks on top and matched bias, sequencing, and control boards on the bottom. The user can quickly switch out individual components until the desired results are achieved. The drop-in components can then easily transition from the prototyping plate to a machined H-frame housing for quick, low-risk transition to production.

To browse Quantic X-Microwave components on Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/quantic-x-microwave/.

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave, based in Austin, Texas, delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF and Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries, from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Learn more at www.quanticxmw.com 

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Williams
Marketing Director
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

