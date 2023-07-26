Quantic™ X-Microwave Up/Down Converters Selected for SatixFy's Space Demonstrator Payload

News provided by

Quantic Electronics

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

"JoeySat" Payload features SatixFy processor and arrays with Quantic XMW components

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ X-Microwave, a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), was selected by SatixFy, a designer of satellite communication systems, to provide up/down converters for a fully regenerative digital on-board processed payload. SatixFy's next-generation processed payload, with electronic steering antenna payload, was designed in compliance with the UK Space Agency and European Space Agency, and recently launched aboard the "JoeySat" broadband satellite via SpaceX and One Web Satellites.

Continue Reading

"By utilizing Quantic X-Microwave's modular RF & microwave building blocks, we were able to reduce our development time by >50%," said Charlie Bloomfield, CEO, SatixFy Space Systems U.K. Ltd. "We were able to quickly move from prototype to fully space-qualified flight production seamlessly. This was a win-win for all!"

Quantic X-Microwave provides modular RF and microwave building blocks that allow designers to seamlessly design, evaluate, prototype and produce high performance RF and microwave systems faster, easier, and at lower cost. Our ruggedized up/down converters provide unapparelled performance and a high level of reliability for mission-critical applications such as the JoeySat gateway converter deployment. 

For more than sixty years, the businesses of Quantic Electronics have enabled the space industry – delivering thousands of components and flying in over one hundred satellites. Our solutions have served a full range of space applications, from mission-critical National Security to commercial broadband proliferated LEO constellations to Rover operations on Mars. To learn more about Quantic's portfolio of RF & Microwave, optical encoder, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing solutions, visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW's unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer.  

Sales Inquiry:
Paul Cole
Director of Business Development
[email protected]
www.quanticxmw.com 

SOURCE Quantic Electronics

Also from this source

Quantic MWD Announces New Low Phase Noise Frequency Synthesizer

Quantic® Electronics Names Daniel Teuthorn Vice President and General Manager of Quantic X-Microwave

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.