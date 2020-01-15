Quanticate Celebrates Winning the Prestigious Scrip Award for Best Contract Research Organization - Specialist Providers

Quanticate was selected as the winner by an independent panel of judges made up of senior industry experts on the following criteria:

Strengths and capabilities

Delivery of results that exceed sponsor expectations

Innovations that the CRO brought to partners including data visualization

Improvements to the quality of clinical trial data, improving timelines for increased efficiency and demonstrating transparency

Streamlining data collection and reporting

Daniel Chapple, Chief Commercial Officer at Quanticate, attended the award ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of Quanticate from British journalist, newsreader and television presenter Fiona Bruce. He said, "We are so pleased to have won Scrip Award for best specialist CRO, being recognized by the industry in this category is a real testament to the quality of service that Quanticate offers and the statistical and data analysis expertise of our global team, as well as their talent and dedication."

"Our entry submission enabled us to focus on some real-life examples of Functional Service Provision (FSP) relationships with top pharmaceutical companies and to be recognized for our service delivery is something we are truly proud of."

Winning the award reinforces Quanticate's position as one of the top biometrics CROs with industry leading clinical data management, biostatistical analysis and statistical programming.

The company has also been implementing innovations for its partners with advancements in its novel trial designs and programming automations for study data.

Chapple added: "By Exceeding our customers' expectations and improving timelines we have always strived to develop the best result for our partners and this award really showcases our strengths."

About Quanticate

Quanticate is a leading global Data-focused Clinical Research Organization primarily focused on the management, analysis and reporting of data from clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance. As Experts in Clinical Data, Quanticate provides high quality teams that offer efficient outsourcing solutions for clinical data management, biostatistics, clinical programming, PK/PD analysis, medical writing, regulatory submission review, pharmacovigilance, and statistical consultancy. Quanticate can offer study level support, functional service provision (FSP), strategic full data-services solutions or technical consultancy to meet the needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device companies across the globe. Please visit www.quanticate.com for further information.

SOURCE Quanticate