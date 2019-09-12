SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuanticMind has announced the hire of Jessie Dearien as the first Head of QuanticMind Digital, the full-service performance marketing agency leveraging bespoke machine learning technology. The news represents the next step in QuanticMind's evolution as they continue on their mission to empower marketers to leverage and optimize data in a way that achieves greater visibility across their entire program.

QuanticMind Hires Former Global VP of iProspect as Head of QuanticMind Digital

For more than eight years, QuanticMind has been a pioneer in the field of predictive advertising, empowering clients to harness advanced data science principles and solve advertising problems at deeper levels of granularity than previously viable. The company's proprietary machine learning algorithms make it possible for marketers to integrate with an unparalleled number of data sources, ensuring that all performance indicators are taken into account and an optimal bidding strategy can be automatically generated.

The team at QuanticMind understands that peak PPC optimization can only be realized when all of this business-critical data and artificial intelligence come together in combination with human mediation. With the company now looking to accelerate their efforts toward this approach, Jessie will use her extensive experience in the agency industry to help marketing teams design, and execute on, a digital acquisition program that will drive performance to unforeseen levels across the Search, Social, and Shopping spectrum.

"I'm thrilled to be joining QuanticMind," says Jessie. "The rapid evolution of marketing technology has brought forth a paradigm shift — strategic investment in automation and technology is no longer optional. And to best support their clients, agencies must evolve too. QuanticMind is prepared to pave the way with a hybrid of a powerful machine learning platform and strategic investment in digital marketing experts. I look forward to driving this shift in agency expectations as Head of QuanticMind Digital," she continues.

Brian Sullivan, the leader behind QuanticMind's global revenue organization, adds more context to Jessie's appointment. "I'm so excited to have her join the QuanticMind family," he begins. "Performance Marketing is tough. Gone are the days where you can put a junior person in charge of your program and hope for the best. In today's environment, you have to have the best platform run by top talent or you're certain to fall behind. We have a leading Data Science team continuously evolving our platform's algorithms so that we remain at the forefront of the Machine Learning revolution. With Jessie on board, we're ensuring we'll continue to have top talent helping our customers fully leverage not only our platform but all opportunities that arise as the marketing landscape continues to evolve."

Jessie Dearien , Head of QuanticMind Digital — a Short Profile

As Head of QuanticMind Digital, Jessie leads a team of digital marketers specifically trained to unlock the power of machine learning for their client's digital initiatives. Jessie has 10 years of experience in performance marketing, previously leading the Paid Search practice for iProspect US, a team of 150+ that managed over $1 billion in annual spend across search engines globally.



More About QuanticMind Digital

QuanticMind Digital marries AI-powered optimization, innovation and data unification capabilities with modern agency services to effectively optimize ad spend. Through the utilization of multi-channel campaigns driven by proprietary technology specialized for business needs and world-class expertise, QuanticMind Digital can drive results above and beyond what was heretofore possible, ultimately growing brands and their revenue.

