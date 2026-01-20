Quantifi Photonics Introduces First ELSFP Solution in PXI for Scalable CPO and PIC Testing

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifi Photonics, a leader in scalable photonic IC testing, today introduced the ELSFP 1000 Series - the first PXI-based solution built on the ELSFP standard - providing multi-channel, high-power, continuous-wave optical output for efficient testing of CPO, PICs, and optical modules.

Quantifi Photonics ELSFP 1000 Series

Launching at Photonics West 2026, the ELSFP 1000 Series brings instrument-grade optical power to validation and manufacturing environments, enabling high‑channel‑count test setups that mirror the power levels and channel configurations used in deployed networks. Based on the External Laser Small Form-Factor Pluggable (ELSFP) Implementation Agreement in the industry-standard PXI form factor, it integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure for exceptional scalability and flexibility.

"Ramping CPO and PIC manufacturing test capability demands reliable high-channel-count, high-power optical sources. The ELSFP 1000 Series combines the ELSFP standard with PXI to deliver unmatched density, flexibility and performance for multi-channel test environments," said Kees Propstra, VP of Product Marketing at Quantifi Photonics.

"The ELSFP 1000 Series provides clean, continuous optical power so development teams can easily scale up test systems and characterize devices with dozens or hundreds of channels. This is the first solution to combine the ELSFP standard with the proven PXI platform, and we're confident it will resonate strongly with our customers and partners."

Why external CW power in the ELSFP format matters for CPO and PIC manufacturing

ELSFP is a key enabler of providing continuous-wave optical power externally to Photonic IC-based technologies. This concept can also be used in testing and significantly simplifies setups.

Test teams can easily match optical power distribution and levels as found in real-life deployments, speeding up development, validation and especially production testing, while ensuring accurate, reliable measurements.

ELSFP is the de-facto external laser source form-factor for CPO technology, and with mass deployment around the corner, an instrument-grade ELSFP PXI module is a key enabler for the industry.

ELSFP 1000 Series key features

8 channels of optical power with MPO connectors for easy fan-outs or high-density interconnects.

1311 nm operating wavelength with PM1300 fiber outputs for polarization stability in sensitive measurements.

Current models offer up to 25 dBm, 23 dBm, or 20 dBm optical output power per channel.

PXIe (2‑slot) form-factor provides a compact footprint for dense, rack‑friendly test systems.

ELSFP-compliant and future-proof for new ELSFP modules up to Power Class 6 (30 W).

About Quantifi Photonics

Quantifi Photonics provides test solutions to help customers unlock scalable and cost-effective high-volume manufacturing of photonic integrated circuits (PICs), co-packaged optics and pluggable optics. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of photonic test instruments and digital sampling oscilloscopes, available as benchtop or the industry-standard PXI format to support cost-effective, high-throughput design verification testing and high-volume manufacturing. Learn more at quantifiphotonics.com.

SOURCE Quantifi Photonics