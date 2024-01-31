QUANTIFIED STF FUND TOP PERFORMER IN CATEGORY AGAIN

The Quantified STF Fund Tops Morningstar Category for Third Time in Seven Years

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (FPI), a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions with over $1.5 billion in assets under management (12/31/23), announced that its Quantified STF Fund (QSTFX) outpaced the other 240 funds in the Morningstar Tactical Allocation category in 2023 returning 61.85%. The fund also outpaced its benchmark; the NASDAQ 100® Index that returned 55.13% for the same period. It is the third time the fund has led its category in the past seven years. It should also be noted that the fund was in the bottom decile of performance for its category during the calendar years 2016, 2018, and 2022. The table below shows a more comprehensive look at the fund's overall performance as of December 31, 2023:



Quarter 1 year 5 Year (Annualized) Since Inception

11/13/15

(Annualized) QSTFX 22.68 % 61.85 % 18.25 % 14.74 % NASDAQ 100® Index 14.60 % 55.13 % 22.66 % 18.76 %

Total annual fund operating expenses for QSTFX: 1.66%

"The performance in 2023 of the STF fund is a result of our team's ability to identify and capitalize on trends. STF can be positioned up to two-times long versus the NASDAQ 100® Index and up to one-times short depending upon market direction and conditions. While sometimes volatile, the ability to go long and short is part of our dynamic, risk management approach," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of FPI and one of the portfolio managers for the 13 Quantified Funds. Mr. Wagner further added "Flexible Plan uses the fund extensively in its most popular dynamic, risk managed SMA strategy: QFC Self -Adjusting Trend Following. Although the fund is aggressive and has even found itself ranked for some years at or near the bottom of its category, using the strategy version reduces its volatility. Another popular Flexible Plan strategy, QFC Equity Trends, further reduces the volatility to allow its use with Growth Investors. Finally, Investors with a wide range of suitability profiles can make use of the fund in FPI's Multi-Strategy Portfolios – available for Conservative, Moderate, Balanced, Growth and Aggressive suitability profiles."

Flexible Plan is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages mutual funds. Advisors Preferred, through its affiliated distributor, Ceros Financial Services, Inc., distributes these funds to financial advisors and financial professionals.

"We're thrilled that the STF fund is again at the top of its category. We believe this accomplishment speaks to the unique, dynamic approach that Flexible Plan employs and shows that strategies like this have a place in professionally-managed portfolios," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Quantified Funds, visit www.quantifiedfunds.com, www.flexibleplan.com, or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $1.5 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of June 30, 2023). As a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan, a turnkey asset management program provider, is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns, while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification, and cutting-edge technology and support services. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) empowers investment advisory firms to launch mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm collaborates with investment management firms to build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, by providing a turn-key solution as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' sub-advisers.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Quantified and Gold Bullion Strategy Funds are detailed here: www.quantifiedfunds.com/fund-documents and www.goldbullionstrategyfund.com/index.php/investor-materials. The Funds' prospectuses have additional details regarding the risks and should be read carefully.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Contact:

Brian Humphrey

Advisors Preferred

240-223-1965

bhumphrey@cerosfs.com

