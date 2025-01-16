Quantifind Raises $22 Million to Deliver Proven AI Compliance Solutions Globally and Launches its Payments Risk Intelligence Solution to Meet Escalating Demands

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversarial actors are rapidly leveraging AI to launder funds, obscure payments, and commit financial crimes with growing sophistication. Financial institutions must catch up, adopting AI solutions with proven track records, robust controls, and rapid deployment. The right approach unifies accuracy, speed, and scale to combat these evolving threats.

Today, Quantifind, the leader in AI-powered financial crime intelligence, announced raising $22 million in funding from Deloitte Ventures and Stephens Group as well as existing investors, Citi Ventures, S&P Global, DNS Capital, and USVP, after growing by 200% in 2024. This investment accelerates the global expansion of Quantifind's AI solutions delivered through its flagship platform, Graphyte, and powers the launch of Quantifind's Payments Risk Intelligence solution. Quantifind's advanced transaction screening for payments enables financial institutions to proactively detect and mitigate financial crime and sanctions risks while allowing the uninterrupted flow of legitimate payments.

Outdated systems rely on rigid rules and static scenarios that often fail to detect sophisticated financial crimes, and legacy sanction screening relies on simple fuzzy matching, generating excessive false positives. These inefficiencies drain resources, create operational bottlenecks, and allow critical threats to go unnoticed. Most systems lack contextual analysis of counterparty relationships, assessing transactions in isolation and missing key risk patterns. These inefficient screening and detection solutions impact revenue as good customers and valid transactions are either turned away or delayed.

Scalability limitations further compound the challenges. Traditional solutions struggle to handle increasing payment volumes, leading to performance bottlenecks, rising costs, and operational inflexibility—leaving institutions ill-prepared for today's fast-paced payment environments.

"AI has become the weapon of choice for fraudulent and criminal actors within the financial services ecosystem," said Ryan Morrow, Managing Director at Stephens Group, "Our investment in Quantifind reflects our belief that Quantifind's AI Graphyte technology tips the balance back in favor of bank compliance and law enforcement."

"Quantifind's AI technology continues to redefine how financial institutions address the ever-evolving challenges of financial crime," said Vibhor Rastogi, Head of AI Investments at Citi Ventures. "By delivering unprecedented speed, accuracy, and scale, Quantifind empowers organizations to operate with confidence and precision in an industry that demands constant vigilance."

Quantifind Graphyte Platform: Comprehensive AI Innovation

Quantifind's Payments Risk Intelligence solution combines speed, scale, and accuracy and includes cutting-edge technological advancements to address the dynamic and high-stakes nature of transaction and name screening:

Name Science for AI Accuracy: Leveraging the latest GPU-based AI transformer models, Graphyte extracts, matches, and alerts on the correct entity by maximizing signals from metadata and hidden features. Other solutions create arbitrary distinctions between name matching and entity resolution and suffer high false positive rates.

Leveraging the latest GPU-based AI transformer models, Graphyte extracts, matches, and alerts on the correct entity by maximizing signals from metadata and hidden features. Other solutions create arbitrary distinctions between name matching and entity resolution and suffer high false positive rates. Precise Language Models: Hidden relationships and dynamic risk typologies require the accuracy of large language models with the speed of real-time machine learning. Open-source solutions cannot offer the simultaneous speed and accuracy of Graphyte - and anything less cannot meet the bandwidth demands of payment screening.

Hidden relationships and dynamic risk typologies require the accuracy of large language models with the speed of real-time machine learning. Open-source solutions cannot offer the simultaneous speed and accuracy of Graphyte - and anything less cannot meet the bandwidth demands of payment screening. AI Model Implementations for Enterprise Scale: Graphyte separates feature discovery from runtime decisions. At Tier-1 banks, Graphyte has proven the ability to screen tens of millions of entities in hours, with sub-100-ms API response times.

Graphyte separates feature discovery from runtime decisions. At Tier-1 banks, Graphyte has proven the ability to screen tens of millions of entities in hours, with sub-100-ms API response times. Real-Time Data Engine for Fast AI: Quantifind's proprietary Real-Time Cluster (RTC) is a purpose-built, distributed query and storage engine optimized for speed and scale. Leveraging patented in-memory data management techniques and advanced name science, RTC enables rapid extraction of critical signals from terabytes of unstructured data, searching billions of documents in real-time with unparalleled efficiency—delivering insights at the speed modern compliance demands.

Quantifind's proprietary Real-Time Cluster (RTC) is a purpose-built, distributed query and storage engine optimized for speed and scale. Leveraging patented in-memory data management techniques and advanced name science, RTC enables rapid extraction of critical signals from terabytes of unstructured data, searching billions of documents in real-time with unparalleled efficiency—delivering insights at the speed modern compliance demands. Built-in AI Controls and Oversight: From monitoring against AI bias to detecting model drift, Graphyte's machine learning operations (ML-Ops) are category-defining and provide transparency across the model process. Real-time monitoring and audit reporting keep managers informed and compliant.

"Graphyte for payments transaction monitoring and screening represents the culmination of our commitment to delivering unmatched speed, accuracy, and scalability," said Ari Tuchman, CEO and co-founder of Quantifind. "By enhancing our Payments Risk Intelligence solution with real-time transaction screening, we empower institutions to meet modern compliance demands while staying ahead of sophisticated adversaries."

"Quantifind's recent $22 million funding round reinforces the market need for true AI-native solutions in financial crime intelligence." Jay Crone, Managing Director of Deloitte Ventures remarked: "Throughout our due diligence, Quantifind's products stood out for their ability to leverage AI to deliver material efficiency improvements to their clients' highly resource-intensive screening processes."

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in financial crime intelligence automation, providing purpose-built AI solutions that transform how organizations detect and mitigate risk. The Graphyte™ platform serves as an essential AI co-pilot, delivering real-time, accurate risk assessments by integrating internal data with complex, unstructured public information to uncover hidden threats and reduce false positives with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale. This empowers customers to collaborate with trusted entities, focus on critical risks, and strengthen compliance with greater confidence and precision.

For more information about Quantifind's innovative solutions, visit www.quantifind.ai

Media Contact

Annalisa Camarillo

EVP of Marketing

Quantifind

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Quantifind