quantilope Solidifies Market Leadership | Named #1 Market Research Technology in GRIT's 2025 Business and Innovation Report for 2nd Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope , the Consumer Intelligence Platform, today announced it has maintained its position as the #1 Market Research Technology in the prestigious GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends) 2025 Business and Innovation Report. The ranking underscores quantilope's successful strategy of transforming market research by integrating advanced Generative AI and automation into its end-to-end research platform.

"Maintaining the #1 spot in the GRIT Report's Technology ranking reflects our relentless focus on delivering a platform that truly modernizes market research," said Peter Aschmoneit, CEO at quantilope. "We view this recognition not just as an award, but as validation that our investment in AI, automation, and user experience is directly serving the evolving needs of our global clients."

The past year has been marked by several major platform advancements designed to streamline the consumer research process:

AI co-pilot, quinn: quinn chat allows users to communicate directly with quantilope's AI co-pilot for a variety of end-to-end tasks, fostering a true research partnership to get more done without losing authority over the research process.

CEP Generator: This AI-driven tool curates a list of 35 initial Category Entry Points to refine and use as a foundation for strategic brand growth.

quantilabs: quantilope's virtual innovation hub provides clients with a behind-the-scenes look into early-stage AI-driven innovations.

AI Probing: An automated way to dive deeper into open-ended feedback, with AI-driven follow-up prompts to an initial survey response.

"The rise of Generative AI has been an incredibly fun and exciting space to navigate," explained James Motley, Chief Technology Officer at quantilope. "From finding ways to make our AI co-pilot, quinn, feel like a true research partner to all the new capabilities we're building for researchers. The journey is just beginning, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront."

quantilope is honored to again be recognized in GRIT's industry-acclaimed report and remains committed to providing the innovative tools necessary for clients to make the best-informed business decisions possible.

About quantilope: quantilope's end-to-end Consumer Intelligence Platform arms insights professionals with the most advanced research technology. Through automated tracking technology and 15 fully automated advanced research methods, quantilope empowers consumer brands to feel confident in their decision making based on real-time insights that provide clear recommendations. quantilope powers consumer insights across a broad range of solutions including strategy, innovation & renovation, marketing creatives, shopper insights, and performance monitoring for over 300 brands.

