Quantinuum Enters into Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for Funding Opportunity to Accelerate U.S. Leadership in Quantum Computing

Letter of intent from the U.S. Department of Commerce proposes to provide R&D funding for Quantinuum to address specific technology bottlenecks in the development of fault-tolerant trapped-ion quantum computers

Quantinuum expected to partner with leading onshore semiconductor manufacturing and photonics technology suppliers to strengthen U.S. semiconductor supply chain and manufacturing capabilities

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, a leading quantum computing company, today announced a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce's CHIPS Research and Development Office. The letter of intent proposes that Quantinuum would receive federal funding to enable the development of large-scale, fault-tolerant trapped-ion quantum computers that are of national strategic importance.

"With today's CHIPS Research and Development investments in quantum computing, the Trump administration is leading the world into a new era of American innovation," said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. "These strategic quantum technology investments will build on our domestic industry, creating thousands of high-paying American jobs while advancing American quantum capabilities."

Key to this initiative is overcoming specific technical bottlenecks and strengthening domestic supply chains and manufacturing capabilities, consistent with the U.S. government's goal of growing its leadership in semiconductor technology and accelerating the commercialization of frontier industries, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

"Quantum computing has the potential to unlock new possibilities across science, industry, and national priorities for decades to come," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. "This collaboration with the Department of Commerce is designed to help Quantinuum's path to large-scale, fault-tolerant trapped-ion systems while strengthening the U.S. innovation and manufacturing ecosystem."

The letter of intent supports Quantinuum's plan to partner with the CHIPS R&D Office and onshore suppliers GlobalFoundries, for critical semiconductor components, and Monarch Quantum, for integrated photonics, to further optimize key engineering pathways for components within Quantinuum's future commercial roadmap.

"GlobalFoundries is excited to partner with Quantinuum on their ion-trap quantum technology," said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "We believe GF's differentiated semiconductor platforms in cryo-CMOS, cryo-3D interconnect, and advanced packaging, combined with Quantinuum's deep ion-trap expertise, will help Quantinuum accelerate their quantum system scale-up roadmap to utility-scale quantum computing."

"Monarch Quantum is proud to partner with Quantinuum to advance U.S. leadership in next-generation computing infrastructure," said Dr. Timothy Day, Chairman & CEO of Monarch Quantum. "By delivering advanced integrated photonics through a resilient domestic supply chain, we are committed to supporting the secure, scalable manufacturing required for fault-tolerant quantum systems."

In addition to strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain resilience, this initiative is expected to support development of a specialized workforce for next-generation quantum computing technologies.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of trapped-ion based quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.[i] Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets.

The company has a global workforce of approximately 700 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team holds PhDs or Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Quantinuum to predict all such factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Quantinuum does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[i] As of December 31, 2025.

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SOURCE Quantinuum