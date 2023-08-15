Quantious Debuts on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

Quantious

15 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced today that Quantious ranks #1529 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.. This remarkable achievement highlights Quantious' exceptional innovation and dedication to delivering top-tier marketing solutions for the biggest names in tech.

Quantious provides marketing enablement services that fill client gaps, shore-up teams, and increase their efficiency. A secret weapon for the top tech companies in the world, their team knows how to turn big goals into finished projects and marketing managers into brand heroes.
The Inc. 5000 list recognizes and celebrates the most dynamic and successful companies across various industries. Microsoft, Chobani, Facebook and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Quantious' impressive growth rate over the past three years has earned them a coveted spot on this esteemed list, a testament to their resilience in the face of economic challenges and their drive to deliver.

"We are honored to be recognized among the nation's fastest growing enterprises," said Lisa Larson-Kelley, Founder and CEO of Quantious. "Our growth truly attests to our team's responsiveness, resourcefulness, and solutions-driven mindset, which has kept us focused during times of change and allowed us to maximize opportunities."

Quantious' unique marketing enablement services have strongly resonated with clients as resources have become stretched. "We step in to fill gaps, shore-up teams and talents, and increase efficiency, all while prioritizing privacy and security – an element often overlooked by agencies," said Katie Brown, COO of Quantious. The company's track record in handling sensitive projects and data has resulted in deep partnerships with Big Tech over the past decade, reinforcing trust in Quantious and their unmatched value.

Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 validates not just their growth strategy, but also highlights their potential for ongoing success. "Running a business has only gotten harder," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Quantious's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list marks a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory and sets the stage for continued growth. The Quantious Team extends gratitude to their clients, partners and employees who have made this achievement possible.

For more information about Quantious and their offerings, please visit Quantious.com.

About Quantious: 

Quantious is a marketing agency with over a decade's experience specializing in emerging technology and developer audiences. With a client-centric approach and an unyielding focus on quality and efficiency, Quantious is the premier marketing partner for top tech companies.

SOURCE Quantious

