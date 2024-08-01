Quantious Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Quantious named to Best Workplaces Editor's List

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantious has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces List, securing additional recognition in the Editor's List Top Ten. Featured on Inc.com, this list measures U.S.-based companies excelling in creating exceptional workplaces and cultures.

Inclusion in this list validates Quantious' vibrant company culture and potential for ongoing growth. Quantious is dedicated to delivering top-tier marketing solutions for the biggest names in tech while maintaining a balanced work environment. Virtual happy hours, meditation sessions, and routine check-ins make their fully remote team feel valued, empowered, and supported. Their team's positive energy shapes their long-term client relationships and maximizes their impact.

Inc. selected 543 honorees from thousands of submissions, based on employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, as well as audits of management effectiveness, perks, employee growth, and overall company culture.

"Our team's dedication to maintaining a positive, inclusive, and productive work environment is reflected in this recognition," said Lisa Larson-Kelley, Founder and CEO of Quantious. "We believe that when our team thrives, our clients succeed, and this award is a testament to that commitment."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Quantious' recognition on Inc. Best Workplaces Editor's List attests to the company's ability to attract and retain top talent and embodies the company's values of being "Smart, Fast, and Curious." As the company reaches new heights, its team will maintain their commitment to Quantious' core values, setting each other up for success and driving collective achievements.

For more information about Quantious, visit Quantious.com.

About Quantious

Quantious is a product marketing agency specializing in emerging technology and developer audiences. Their knack for tailoring services to meet unique client needs distinguishes them from agencies offering prepackaged solutions. Quantious helps clients deliver effectively, on time, and on budget, making them the premier marketing partner for top tech companies.

Contact: Pia Mitchell, [email protected]

SOURCE Quantious