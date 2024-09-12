Quantious Recognized on Fast Company's List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

Joining Adobe, Canva, Roblox, Proctor & Gamble, and many others.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company has announced its sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Quantious has been recognized as a finalist for top Workplace for Women Innovators for its team's dedication, ingenuity, and drive to make an impact for their clients – whether it's through finding efficiencies, leveraging emerging technologies, or through fresh takes on marketing strategies.

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks top companies from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year's winners completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winner. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the Best Workplaces for Women Innovators list, a reflection of the relentless creativity and forward-thinking of our team," said Lisa Larson-Kelley, Founder and CEO of Quantious. "Our success is built on our team's innovation mindset. Whether it's through embracing technologies like artificial intelligence and mixed reality in our client activations or offering new ways to streamline marketing strategies, our team consistently pushes boundaries to find new paths to success."

"Innovation starts with investing in our people and giving them the tools they need to experiment and learn," added Katie Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Quantious. Together, Larson-Kelley and Brown actively seek opportunities to support and inspire their team. Beyond providing access to the latest mixed-reality hardware and AI platforms and tools, leadership recognizes the importance of investing in their team members' professional development. "What we provide to our people is directly reflected in the work we deliver, in ways we couldn't have initially imagined. A thriving, inspired team fuels our ability to deliver impactful and forward thinking solutions for our clients."

"Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year's list reflects that diversity," says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. "The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors."

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024.

