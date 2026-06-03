QuantiPath Expands Food Safety Expertise with Addition of Dr. Tyler Stephens

Dr. Stephens brings experience across food microbiology, molecular diagnostics, technical support, customer applications, regulatory affairs, and food safety commercialization.

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiPath, a biotechnology company advancing rapid pathogen detection and food safety diagnostics, today announced the addition of Dr. Tyler Stephens to its growing team of food safety experts.

Dr. Tyler Stephens

Dr. Stephens brings more than two decades of experience across food microbiology, molecular diagnostics, applied food safety research, technical sales, customer support, and regulatory affairs. His background includes leadership and technical roles with SK8 Biotechnologies, Hygiena, Roka Bioscience, Micro Enviro Tech, Alberta Agriculture and Rural Development's Food Processing Development Centre, and Texas Tech University.

Throughout his career, Dr. Stephens has worked across both the scientific and commercial sides of food safety. His experience includes supporting molecular testing platforms, conducting validation and feasibility studies across food matrices, managing field application and technical support teams, developing training programs, and helping customers implement testing technologies in real-world production and laboratory environments.

This combination of applied research, customer-facing support, and commercialization experience brings valuable perspective to QuantiPath as the company continues expanding its rapid pathogen testing platform.

"Tyler brings a valuable combination of scientific expertise, applied food safety experience, and customer-facing technical knowledge," said John LoPorto, CEO of QuantiPath. "His background aligns directly with QuantiPath's mission to bring faster, more actionable pathogen insights to the food industry."

"QuantiPath is focused on giving the food industry better data, faster," said Dr. Stephens. "I'm excited to join a team that is advancing pathogen testing beyond simple presence or absence and helping customers make more informed decisions."

The addition of Dr. Stephens further strengthens QuantiPath's technical and commercial expertise as the company continues expanding its presence across food production, poultry, livestock, laboratory, and broader food safety markets.

About QuantiPath

QuantiPath is a biotechnology company revolutionizing food safety testing through precision genetic diagnostics. Its flagship product, GenoPATHX™, is the only rapid test kit that identifies and quantifies multiple Salmonella serovars simultaneously, offering the food industry unparalleled visibility into microbial contamination. Lead by a team of geneticists, microbiologists, and industry veterans, QuantiPath's mission is to deliver data clarity, consumer safety, and operational confidence from farm to fork.

SOURCE QuantiPath