QuantiPath Sponsors Tuskegee University Post-Doctoral Researcher to Advance Next-Generation Food Safety Science

Sponsorship supports post-doctoral research under Dr. Woubit Abebe and strengthens QuantiPath's commercial partnership with Tuskegee University

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiPath, a biotechnology company revolutionizing food safety testing through precision genetic diagnostics, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Rejoice Nyarku, a post-doctoral researcher at Tuskegee University working under the leadership of Dr. Woubit Abebe.

Dr. Rejoice Nyarku

The sponsorship reflects QuantiPath's continued commitment to supporting the next generation of food safety researchers while strengthening its commercial and scientific partnership with Tuskegee University. Dr. Abebe's research center has become an important contributor to the development of world-class food pathogen researchers, with a focus on advancing practical solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges facing the food supply chain.

"Working directly with her for the past year, Dr. Nyarku has demonstrated a profound level of determination and maturity in her work as well as in how she carries herself in the academic field. Her ability to assess and tackle any challenge is both admirable and inspiring. As she continues her postdoc research with QuantiPath, I look forward to continuing our work together as I have no doubt, with Rejoice joining the team, great strides in food safety will be achieved," said Scott Sherod, VP of Operations at QuantiPath.

QuantiPath's commercial partnership with Tuskegee University has played an important role in advancing the company's rapid pathogen detection platform, GenoPATHX™. Designed to deliver same-shift results, GenoPATHX™ identifies and quantifies multiple Salmonella serovars simultaneously, helping food safety teams detect risk sooner, understand contamination patterns faster, and make more confident operational decisions.

As the food industry continues to seek faster and more informative testing solutions, QuantiPath has seen strong industry response to its advancements in rapid pathogen detection. Interest from producers, laboratories, researchers, and food safety leaders has reinforced the need for technologies that go beyond presence-or-absence results and provide clearer insight into pathogen risk.

For Dr. Nyarku, the sponsorship provides support for continued post-doctoral research focused on foodborne pathogens, applied microbiology, and solutions that can directly benefit public health and the food industry.

"My dissertation research has focused on developing rapid molecular methods and machine learning tools to improve the detection, characterization, and quantification of foodborne pathogens—work that has contributed to the scientific foundation of GenoPATHX™," said Dr. Rejoice Nyarku. "Over the past four years, I have had the opportunity to contribute to the development and validation of technologies that are now being translated from academic research into commercial solutions for the food industry. I am deeply grateful for QuantiPath's support and excited to continue this work as a postdoctoral scientist, advancing innovative technologies that strengthen food safety, support the food industry, and protect public health."

"Tuskegee University has a long-standing tradition of developing scientists who are prepared to address real-world challenges," said Dr. Woubit Abebe. "Our partnership with QuantiPath builds on that legacy by investing directly in postdoctoral research and the development of highly skilled food safety scientists. This collaboration strengthens the connection between academic research and industry innovation while preparing the next generation of scientists to develop practical solutions that advance food safety and protect public health."

The sponsorship builds on QuantiPath's broader commitment to connecting academic research, commercial innovation, and industry application. By supporting emerging researchers and partnering with leading academic institutions, QuantiPath aims to accelerate the development and adoption of technologies that improve food safety outcomes across the supply chain.

About QuantiPath

QuantiPath is a biotechnology company revolutionizing food safety testing through precision genetic diagnostics. Its flagship product, GenoPATHX™ is the only rapid test kit that identifies and quantifies multiple Salmonella serovars simultaneously, offering the food industry unparalleled visibility into microbial contamination. Led by a team of geneticists, microbiologists, and industry veterans, QuantiPath's mission is to deliver data clarity, consumer safety, and operational confidence from farm to fork.

SOURCE QuantiPath