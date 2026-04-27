QuantiPath Appoints Industry Veteran Roger Schaller to Board of Directors

Molecular Diagnostics Executive with Proven Track Record of High-Profile Exits Joins QuantiPath's Growing Leadership Team

DENVER, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiPath, a leader in rapid pathogen detection and food safety diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Roger Schaller to its Board of Directors. Schaller brings more than 30 years of experience in molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, and strategic business development, with a distinguished career that includes key leadership roles at companies acquired by Danaher, Life Technologies, and Bio-Rad, three of the most prominent names in global diagnostics and life sciences.

Roger Schaller

Schaller served as Director of Sales & Marketing and Senior Director of Business Development at Cepheid, the gold standard in rapid PCR-based infectious disease detection, where he was instrumental in driving global adoption of the company's platform prior to its acquisition by Danaher. He went on to hold senior leadership roles at Affymetrix (acquired by Life Technologies) and RainDance Technologies (acquired by Bio-Rad), and held COO, CCO and CEO positions in several startups and acting as an Executive Advisor today with automation and biotech assay providers establishing a consistent pattern of joining innovative companies and helping position them for industry-defining outcomes. Most recently, Schaller served as Vice President of Business Development at seqWell where he led strategic partnerships with leading genomics and sequencing institutions worldwide and is currently the Executive Advisor for BioNex Solutions.

"Roger has been part of some of the most successful stories in molecular diagnostics, life science discovery, ag bio and we are proud to have him bring that experience and perspective to QuantiPath," said John LoPorto, CEO of QuantiPath. "His relationships across the diagnostics, biotech, and food safety industries, combined with his strategic instincts, make him exactly the kind of leader we want guiding QuantiPath as we advance our GenoPATHX platform and grow our presence in the market."

"I'm excited to work with John LoPorto and the QuantiPath team as they bring an important new generation of multiplex qPCR testing to market, beginning with their multiplex Salmonella assay," said Schaller. "Food safety is a global priority, and I look forward to applying my commercial, technical, and international industry experience to help this talented team scale the business, build strategic partnerships, and contribute to a safer, stronger food supply chain."

With Schaller's appointment, QuantiPath further strengthens the leadership driving its mission to bring faster, more accurate testing to the food safety industry.

About QuantiPath

QuantiPath is a biotechnology company revolutionizing food safety testing through precision genetic diagnostics. Its flagship product, GenoPATHX™, is the only rapid test kit that identifies and quantifies multiple Salmonella serovars simultaneously, offering the food industry unparalleled visibility into microbial contamination. Led by a team of geneticists, microbiologists, and industry veterans, QuantiPath's mission is to deliver data clarity, consumer safety, and operational confidence from farm to fork.

SOURCE QuantiPath