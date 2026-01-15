QuantiPath Introduces Expanded À La Carte Multiplex Options

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiPath, a molecular diagnostics company advancing pathogen detection and food safety innovation, today announced a significant expansion of its molecular diagnostics portfolio with enhanced à la carte multiplex Salmonella primer and probe options along with the introduction of non-multiplex qPCR testing pathways, providing laboratories with greater flexibility in assay design and deployment.

The expanded à la carte multiplex menu offers a dramatic increase in available Salmonella serovar options enabling the customization of testing panels based on specific customer, regulatory, or investigative needs. These expanded options complement QuantiPath's existing KPI kits while supporting more tailored multiplex strategies for targeted surveillance and pathogen reduction.

"This is our first product line expansion of 2026. We will be rolling out several others later this year. Some are based on customer requests while others will broaden the markets we serve."

— John LoPorto, CEO & President

In addition to expanding multiplex capabilities, QuantiPath is introducing non-multiplex qPCR testing options to support focused, single-target applications. These assays utilize SYBR® Green–based detection chemistry, a widely adopted approach for non-multiplex workflows where simplicity, adaptability, and rapid assay deployment are prioritized.

"Because of the complex and often variable nature of Salmonella control programs from farm to fork, having the ability to identify and quantify specific serovars of interest at each step of the production system gives producers a more granular view of which interventions work and which don't, saving time, money, and reducing risk."

— Dr. Elizabeth Krushinskie, VP-Poultry, QuantiPath

By supporting both multiplex and non-multiplex testing strategies, QuantiPath continues to deliver scalable molecular tools that align with diverse laboratory requirements — from high-throughput screening programs to localized investigative testing scenarios.

About QuantiPath

QuantiPath is a biotechnology company revolutionizing food safety testing through precision genetic diagnostics. Its flagship product, GenoPATHx, is the only rapid test kit that identifies and quantifies multiple Salmonella serovars simultaneously, offering the food industry unparalleled visibility into microbial contamination. Backed by a team of geneticists, microbiologists, and industry veterans, QuantiPath's mission is to deliver data clarity, consumer safety, and operational confidence from farm to fork.

Learn more at www.QuantiPath.bio and follow upcoming announcements on our LinkedIn company page.

SOURCE QuantiPath