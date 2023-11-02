Quantiphi, AWS Named 'Rising Star' in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️

News provided by

Quantiphi Inc

02 Nov, 2023, 13:26 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an award-winning, AI-first digital engineering services and platform company today announced it has been recognized as a Rising Star in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Analytics and Machine Learning in the U.S.

Among the 62 companies evaluated by ISG, Quantiphi is one of 31 companies that both met the criteria for inclusion in this quadrant and one of only two companies named a "Rising Star."

Quantiphi AWS Global Leader Jim Keller said the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ recognizes companies that show significant growth and are strong challengers due to their robust portfolios and market experience.

"Being recognized as a 2023 Rising Star for AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning is confirmation of the steadfast and deep partnership that exists between Quantiphi and AWS," Keller said. "Over the past six years, as a premier-tier system integrator (SI) partner, we have deployed custom industry solutions on AWS in a commitment to 'solve what matters' for our customers, helping them drive innovation, increase efficiencies and reduce operational costs."

In the report, Quantiphi was recognized for delivering "industry-specific and contextually-rich Data Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML) solutions that solve clients' real operational and business process problems." Quantiphi was also described as having industry-leading data and technology skills, knowledge of complex domains and more than 1,000 AWS-approved professionals who offer "end-to-end AWS technology stack to enterprises across the industry verticals."

"Quantiphi offers best-in-class technology talents and domain knowledge plus AWS services to solve complex data analytics and machine learning challenges in large and highly regulated verticals," ISG Research Lead Analyst, Dr. Tapati Bandopadhyay said.

About Quantiphi 
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter and Instagram

Media Contact
Hadley Mayes
Sr. PR Manager
Quantiphi 
[email protected]

SOURCE Quantiphi Inc

Also from this source

Quantiphi Eliminates Need for Animal Testing, Transforms Drug Testing with Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART)

Quantiphi Eliminates Need for Animal Testing, Transforms Drug Testing with Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART)

Quantiphi, an award-winning, AI-first digital engineering company founded on the premise of solving what matters most to business through responsible ...
Quantiphi Eliminates Need for Animal Testing, Transforms Drug Testing with Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART)

Quantiphi Eliminates Need for Animal Testing, Transforms Drug Testing with Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART)

Quantiphi, an award-winning, AI-first digital engineering company founded on the premise of solving what matters most to business through responsible ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.