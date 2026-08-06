Quantiphi Granted Patent for Dociphi's Template-Free Document Data Extraction Capability

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the innovative Template-Free Extraction Engine powering Dociphi, Quantiphi's generative AI-powered intelligent document processing platform.

The patented innovation, titled "Method And System For Identifying Hierarchical Relationships Between Data Elements Of Document," enables Dociphi to intelligently identify and map multi-level data structures, including tables, sub-sections and nested form fields, without relying on pre-configured templates. The engine uses a neural network framework that leverages textual modality, visual modality or a combination of both to automate data extraction from highly variable document formats and improve accuracy across document-intensive workflows.

"Receiving this patent reflects our continued investment in advancing the core intelligence that powers next-generation document processing," Quantiphi Product Owner of Dociphi Arunima Gautam said. "It reinforces Dociphi's ability to understand the structural relationships between data elements, allowing the platform to interpret complex documents like policies, endorsements and claim records with greater context, flexibility and accuracy, furthering our vision of truly intelligent document processing."

"Every patent we secure strengthens Dociphi's core intelligence, validating the foundational capabilities that set the platform apart," Quantiphi Global Head of BFSI Srikant Venkatesh said. "This enables banking, financial services and insurance organizations to manage intricate document workflows with greater confidence, leveraging Dociphi to unlock more value from their data and drive tangible outcomes."

Learn more about how Dociphi is reimagining document processing across industries with next-generation AI.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE Quantiphi