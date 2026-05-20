Quantiphi Appoints Jim Reesing as Chief Executive Officer to Scale Its Next Era of Enterprise AI Leadership

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi today announced the appointment of Jim Reesing as Chief Executive Officer, marking the company's next phase of global growth and scale.

Founded in 2013 on the belief that AI would fundamentally reshape the enterprise, Quantiphi has grown into a trusted transformation partner for global organizations navigating large-scale business and technology change. As enterprises increasingly look to AI to drive competitive advantage, Quantiphi continues to expand its leadership position across data, AI and digital engineering.

"We believe the AI market opportunity ahead of us is one of the most significant technology shifts of our generation," Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said. "Enterprises are moving beyond experimentation toward large-scale AI transformation tied directly to business outcomes. Frontier AI labs, including Google Deepmind, Anthropic and OpenAI, are accelerating demand for AI native services partners that can translate AI potential into measurable business transformation. Quantiphi plays a critical role in that evolution, helping enterprises operationalize AI at scale."

Reesing brings more than 30 years of experience leading global enterprise transformation and technology services organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director at Accenture, leading complex AI-enabled Enterprise Reinventions. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles across organizations including IBM, Capgemini, Kanbay, Xchanging and Freeborders, helping scale complex global businesses and leading large enterprise transformation programs.

"Quantiphi has built something rare; deep technical credibility, exceptional customer trust and strong momentum at exactly the right moment in the AI market," Reesing said. "What attracted me most was the company's engineering culture, founder-led vision and the opportunity to help scale an already exceptional business into an enduring global leader."

The company emphasized that the appointment is part of a deliberate long-term growth strategy. Quantiphi's founders will remain deeply involved in the business, continuing to lead innovation, customer engagement and long-term strategy.

"This is an evolution of leadership structure, not a change in our DNA," Quantiphi Co-founder Ritesh Patel said. "We are doubling down on the opportunity ahead and building Quantiphi for its next era of scale."

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE Quantiphi