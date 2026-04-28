Quantiphi Secures New Patent for Dociphi's Intuitive User Interface

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the unique design and intuitive user experience powering the data extraction capabilities within Dociphi, Quantiphi's generative AI-powered intelligent document management platform.

This design patent, titled "Display Screen Or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface For Document Processing And Data Extraction," protects the unique "look and feel" that makes Dociphi an intuitive data extraction platform. Purpose-built to transform complex document workflows into a seamless digital experience, this patented design sets a new benchmark for AI-powered document management platforms on the market.

"Dociphi continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sectors," Quantiphi Global Head of BFSI Srikant Venkatesh said. "As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, the need for platforms that combine performance with usability has never been greater. This patent reinforces our commitment to delivering differentiated, high-impact solutions that empower organizations to streamline operations, and enhance decision-making.

"Receiving this patent reflects our commitment to building products that are both technologically advanced and deeply user-centric," Quantiphi Product Owner of Dociphi Arunima Gautam said. "Dociphi's interface has been thoughtfully designed to simplify complex data extraction tasks, enabling users to interact with and derive value from AI effortlessly. This patent grant validates our focus on creating an intuitive, efficient and scalable user experience that sets a new standard for document processing platforms."

Dociphi's patented design is part of a broader strategy to protect the platform's competitive edge, safeguarding and strengthening its unique market position against evolving design changes and iterations. By securing the rights to the signature Dociphi interface, Quantiphi ensures that its users have exclusive access to industry-leading speed, clarity and efficiency.

Learn more about how Dociphi is reimagining document processing across industries with next-generation AI.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE Quantiphi