Quantiphi Named 2024 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in Three Categories

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company today announced it was named 2024 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in three distinguished categories for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving innovation for customers across the globe.

Google Cloud honored Quantiphi with the following awards:

Public Sector Partner of the Year for North America - US Education

- US Education Services Partner of the Year for North America

Specialization Partner of the Year for Contact Center AI (CCAI)

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said he is grateful and excited to receive three Google Cloud Partner of the Year category awards, emphasizing that this recognition is a testament to Quantiphi's unwavering commitment to harness the power of data and AI to solve critical challenges faced by enterprises.

"We are deeply honored and motivated by this unprecedented achievement of winning three Google Cloud Partner of the Year category awards in a single year," Hasan said. "This acknowledgment fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation through our collaboration with Google Cloud. Our team remains dedicated to delivering transformative solutions across both commercial and public sector clients. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Google Cloud for recognizing our efforts and the positive impact we strive to make for our valued clients."

Quantiphi Global Head of Google Cloud, Saurabh Mishra said the recognition underpins Quantiphi's passion for transforming enterprise operations with AI solutions through the power of Google Cloud products.

"Together, with Google Cloud, we are driving tangible business outcomes," Mishra said. "We are proud to help our mutual customers move from conceptualization to implementation and address their most pressing enterprise needs. We are incredibly grateful for this recognition."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Quantiphi as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

