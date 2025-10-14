Quantiphi Named an Emerging Leader in 2025 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Consulting, Implementation Services

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has been recognized as an Emerging Leader in the Emerging Market Quadrant of the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services.

"There is a ' GenAI Divide ' facing enterprises today, a chasm between millions in AI investment and minimal Profit and Loss (P&L) impact. Too many companies are trapped in pilot purgatory, running costly experiments," Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said. "We believe this recognition from Gartner® affirms our leadership in helping clients find the missing link between AI investments and quantifiable P&L impact. Our platforms like baioniq , Codeaira and Dociphi are purpose-built to help clients cross the GenAI divide."

Quantiphi combines applied AI expertise with deep strategic partnerships with Google Cloud , AWS and NVIDIA to help enterprises rapidly move from experimentation to impact. This capability is strengthened by baioniq , Quantiphi's enterprise-ready generative AI platform and Codeaira , a generative AI-powered developer's agent that enhances developer productivity, streamlines engineering workflows and transforms the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Looking ahead, Quantiphi's emerging Technology Services as a Software (TSaaS) model represents a fundamental shift in how technology services are delivered, moving away from traditional manual effort and human capital-intensive models to AI-driven automation. Powered by Codeaira, it is designed to accelerate delivery, reduce risk and make large-scale transformation predictable, similar to other enterprise utilities.

"As we continue to expand our leadership in generative AI , TSaaS is the model that sets us apart," Hasan said. "It represents a future of technology services with an entirely different economic equation, where instead of billing for effort, we're aligning our success with customers by directly linking our fees to the outcomes we deliver."

Visit Quantiphi.com to learn how Quantiphi's generative AI capabilities are transforming enterprises across the globe.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner®, Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services, Luis Pinto et al., 18 September 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should

be evaluated in the context of the entire document.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

