Quantiphi Named Leader in ISG Analytics Services IPL Report for US, Europe

News provided by

Quantiphi Inc

21 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

Quantiphi is recognized as a Data Science and Data Engineering Specialist Services Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Reports for the US and European regions.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company,  has been recognized as a Data Science and Data Engineering Specialist Services Leader in the US and Europe in the ISG Analytics Services IPL Reports for comprehensive product and service offerings, strong market presence and its well-established competitive position.

Quantiphi was also recognized for its generative AI platform - baioniq, which provides instant access to valuable insights, opening up new possibilities for enterprises and increasing productivity across their teams.

Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said having been previously named an ISG Challenger in 2022, to today's ISG's recognition, which positions Quantiphi as a Leader in four categories, is a testament to the company's expanding capabilities, growth, and commitment to empowering enterprises through the power of data and AI.

"This recognition reaffirms that our pursuit of excellence in innovation, in turn, empowers our enterprise customers to unlock the possibilities held deep within their data," Hasan said. "We are delighted to be recognized by ISG, once again, for our deep bench of expertise and our conviction to solve what matters for our customers."

The ISG Provider Lens study provides IT decision-makers with transparency on the strengths and weaknesses of relevant providers and software vendors, positioning providers within segments, with a focus on the regional market.

"Quantiphi excels in developing specialized AI and analytics solutions utilizing extensive domain expertise and analytics experience that deliver unique industry-specific value chains across the data modernization journey, resulting in hyper-personalized services for enterprise customers," ISG Assistant Director and Principal Analyst Gowtham Sampath said. "Quantiphi capitalizes on its AI-centric digital engineering and cloud-native approach with comprehensive DataOps services to reimagine and deliver transformative opportunities with end-to-end, unified solution, and holistic visibility of the customer journey."

Read the full ISG reports here.

About Quanitphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com.

