Quantiphi Named Snowflake APJ Regional System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year 2023

Quantiphi Inc

27 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has been honored with the Snowflake APJ Regional System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year award for 2023.

The award highlights Quantiphi's outstanding capabilities and contributions within the Snowflake partner ecosystem. The company's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering advanced solutions has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the field. The company's remarkable capabilities have empowered joint customers to unlock the true potential of their data and fuel transformative growth.

"We are honored to receive the coveted Snowflake APJ RSI Innovation Partner of the Year award," said Bhaskar Kalita, Executive Sponsor, Snowflake Alliance and Global Head of Financial Services and Insurance at Quantiphi. "This recognition serves as a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional AI and data-driven solutions for our clients. We are driven by the desire to continuously push boundaries, create meaningful impact, and unlock new possibilities. This accolade fuels our passion and reinforces our dedication to delivering transformative outcomes that empower our clients and drive their success."

As a longstanding partner in the Snowflake network, Quantiphi has continually pushed the envelope, embracing emerging technologies and leveraging the latest features and products. Quantiphi aims to combine deep expertise in Machine Learning and AI and leverage Snowflake's exciting capabilities on Snowpark to deliver value to common clients and to maximize ROI from customers' data investments.

Furthermore, Quantiphi recently achieved the Elite Snowflake Partner status, which represents the highest tier partner recognition from Snowflake. This accomplishment further solidifies Quantiphi's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional AI and data-driven solutions while fostering excellence and innovation. It reinforces Quantiphi as a leading force in the Snowflake partner ecosystem, substantiated by its impressive track record of multiple accolades.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.Quantiphi.com and follow Quantiphi on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

