Quantiphi Partners with Pharmarack and Snowflake to Revolutionize India's Pharma Industry with AI-Driven Innovation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has partnered with Pharmarack, India's foremost integrated B2B healthcare tech platform, and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This partnership will revolutionize Pharmarack's digital infrastructure with Snowflake's single, integrated platform to facilitate advanced analytics, and seamless downstream integration for faster decision-making and AI-driven innovation.

Pharmarack's Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Arundhati Kshirsagar, expressed excitement about the partnership, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Quantiphi and Snowflake, which will greatly enhance and accelerate our data analytics capabilities. Recognising the pivotal role of data as a growth channel and differentiator, we are dedicated to establishing a robust foundation for long-term success. This partnership represents a green field implementation and a complete transformation of our data architecture. Revolutionising any industry requires a convergence of data, product and technology. By leveraging Snowflake as our data cloud platform and partnering with Quantiphi for implementation, we are strategically positioning ourselves to disrupt the pharma ecosystem and drive significant advancements."

Quantiphi is an Elite tier Partner with Snowflake and brings several capabilities around data strategy, data engineering, and machine learning to drive business outcomes to this partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pharmarack and help them achieve their digital transformation goals," said Bhaskar Kalita, Global Head of Financial Services and Insurance and Executive Sponsor, Snowflake Alliance at Quantiphi. "With Quantiphi's expertise in AI-first digital engineering, we are confident that Pharmarack will experience significant improvements in their data management and analytical capabilities."

With its strong capabilities in data warehousing, data lakes, and AI/ML, Snowflake will empower Pharmarack to unlock a new era of speed, flexibility, and simplicity. By leveraging the power of Snowflake, Pharmarack will gain a competitive edge in making swift, informed decisions, leading to superior outcomes for its valued customers.

"Snowflake's unique cloud-native architecture is purpose-built for the data-driven enterprise," said Dhiraj Narang, Director for Partnerships and Alliances, Snowflake India. "We are excited to partner with Quantiphi and Pharmarack as they embark on a first of its kind, data-driven transformation of the Indian Pharmaceutical industry. We are looking forward to partner with Pharmarack and Quantiphi to solve some of the most mission-critical challenges for the pharma supply chain"

The alliance between Quantiphi, Snowflake, and Pharmarack is set to pave the way for a new era of innovation and customer-centric excellence in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. This partnership underscores the importance of harnessing new-age technologies to revolutionize the way we serve customers and drive meaningful outcomes. Quantiphi takes immense pride in joining forces with Snowflake and Pharmarack, united in a shared vision to propel Pharmarack's data-driven digital transformation journey toward success.

About Q

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous, and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.quantiphi.com

Media Contacts:

Hadley Mayes

208-870-6338

[email protected]com

Jhon Alexander

(804) 484-9813

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantiphi Inc