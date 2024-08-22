Quantiphi Recognized as Leader in Everest Google Cloud Services Specialist Peak Matrix® Assessment 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced it has been named a Leader in the Everest Google Cloud Services Specialist Peak Matrix® Assessment 2024 for its relevant products in the marketplace and shorter turnaround times for proof-of-concept.

The Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® is an assessment that identifies service providers' capabilities and market impact and measures a company's ability to deliver services successfully. The recognition highlights Quantiphi's strategic partnerships, robust product and service offerings, strong market presence and established competitive position.

Quantiphi Global Head of Google Cloud Business Saurabh Mishra said being recognized as a leader in Everest's inaugural edition of the Specialist PEAK Matrix Assessment reflects Quantiphi's commitment to delivering innovative and transformative solutions on the Google Cloud Platform .

"Over the last eight years, we have expanded our Google Cloud portfolio by heavily investing in product innovation, solution engineering and the regional expansion of our channel business," Mishra said. "Our Data and AI Accelerators have helped our customers address their business priorities and drive value for their consumers. We are humbled by this recognition and will continue to invest in building differentiated solutions that help our customers accelerate their digital transformation agenda."

Everest Group Practice Director, Zachariah Chirayil said with its AI-first digital engineering lens, Quantiphi demonstrates focused AI/ML and data analytics expertise within the Google Cloud specialist landscape.

"Its investments in vertically-tuned platforms such as Dociphi and Collective.CX , multiple Google Cloud specializations and extensive ISV partner ecosystem helps cater complex Google Cloud transformation engagements," Chirayil said. "Clients appreciate Quantiphi's involvement as a co-innovator and strategic partner. All of these factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

