Quantiphi Wins 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award in Four Categories

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been recognized as a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in four distinct categories. The recognition underscores Quantiphi's success in leveraging the Google Cloud ecosystem to drive AI-native transformation through agentic AI and outcome-driven delivery models.

Quantiphi's 2026 honors include:

Google Cloud Databases Partner of the Year – North America

Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year – Singapore

Google Cloud Services and Industry Solutions Partner of the Year – Gaming

Google Cloud Talent Development Partner of the Year – APAC

"The recent Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards validate the deep commitment and trust Google Cloud has in their decade-long partnership with us," Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said. "Through our R&D investments, we're building Gemini-powered software engineering agents that are transforming the unit economics of delivery, and we're nurturing Google Cloud-ready Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) capacity to accelerate Agentic AI-led business transformation for enterprise customers faster than before."

"By leveraging Codeaira, we've accelerated enterprise database migrations and modernization by 50–85 per cent, empowering our clients to transition into secure, future-ready digital architectures," Quantiphi Global Head of Google Cloud Saurabh Mishra said. "Our second consecutive Partner of the Year award in Singapore highlights our expanding footprint in Southeast Asia, and we're excited to continue co-innovating with Google Cloud to build the next generation of industry solutions that deliver tangible impact to our global customers."

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," Google Cloud President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Kevin Ichhpurani said. "We are proud to name Quantiphi a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

Learn more about Quantiphi's award-winning AI enterprise solutions with Google Cloud here.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE Quantiphi