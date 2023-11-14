Quantiphi Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS to Leverage Generative AI Capabilities

News provided by

Quantiphi Inc

14 Nov, 2023, 11:36 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. As a part of this collaboration, Quantiphi is leveraging the latest generative artificial intelligence (AI) services from AWS, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Kendra, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Textract, and Amazon Titan, to power a generative AI platform that allows organizations to supercharge the productivity of their knowledge workers.

"We are delighted to enter into an expanded collaboration agreement with Quantiphi to provide customers with industry-specific and enterprise-ready solutions powered by generative AI," AWS Vice President, Worldwide System Integrator Partners Chris Sullivan said. "Such advanced innovations and their alignment to the delivery of business outcomes will only further customers growth and acceleration, in addition to cementing our long-term relationships and loyalty."

Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) present a promising solution to unlock the untapped value of unstructured data, providing enterprises with instant access to valuable insights. This has opened up new possibilities for businesses to automate downstream tasks, reimagine customer experience, and increase productivity for their teams.

"As the 2022 AWS Partner of the Year for AI/ML in North America, we are committed to providing innovative generative AI solutions in collaboration with AWS," Quantiphi AWS Global CEO Jim Keller said. "Together, with AWS, we can help boost employees' productivity with generative AI powered conversational search, document processing and text summarization among others."

In 2023, Quantiphi introduced a trio of generative AI offerings. The eagerly awaited generative AI functionality was seamlessly integrated into their flagship platform, QDox, revolutionizing the way companies harnessed information from documents.

This was followed with Quantiphi's Enterprise-ready generative AI platform on AWS - baioniq, designed to elevate knowledge workers' productivity by incorporating both AWS native services such as Amazon Bedrock along with Quantiphi's own proprietary technology. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI providers accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications securely.

To further empower their clients, Quantiphi introduced the immersive Gen AI Advisory Series, a meticulously curated four-day experience led by its seasoned experts. This series not only provided comprehensive knowledge but also offered hands-on expertise in generative AI, covering deep dives into education, bi-directional information sharing and use case identification.

"By combining Quantiphi's expertise in AWS and generative AI with ACTO's expertise in life sciences learning, we can now further transform how pharma and MedTech companies bring life-changing therapies to market and patients," ACTO Chief Executive Officer Parth Khanna said. "We are ushering a new era in learning and education in life sciences and are thrilled to have Jim Keller and the Quantiphi team be our true strategic partners in this endeavor."

Quantiphi is deepening its generative AI work by using AWS to tap into Amazon's more than 25 years of developing and deploying AI and ML. AWS provides robust solutions to support every stage of AI and ML adoption—including infrastructure to run high-intensity workloads, tools to build AI, and purpose-built services and applications—to help businesses solve challenges quickly and provide more value for their customers through generative AI.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com, www.quantiphi.com/partners/amazon-web-services/ and follow Quantiphi on Linkedin, Twitter and Instagram.  

Media Contact
H. Mayes
Sr. PR Manager
Quantiphi
[email protected] 

SOURCE Quantiphi Inc

Also from this source

Quantiphi, AWS Named 'Rising Star' in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️

Quantiphi, AWS Named 'Rising Star' in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️

Quantiphi, an award-winning, AI-first digital engineering services and platform company today announced it has been recognized as a Rising Star in...
Quantiphi Eliminates Need for Animal Testing, Transforms Drug Testing with Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART)

Quantiphi Eliminates Need for Animal Testing, Transforms Drug Testing with Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART)

Quantiphi, an award-winning, AI-first digital engineering company founded on the premise of solving what matters most to business through responsible ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.