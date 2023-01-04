Quantiphi Wins Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business Award in the Established Excellence: 5-14 Years Business Category

Quantiphi is recognized by Inc. for its excellence and innovation in machine learning, advanced analytics, and AI to make a positive difference in the world.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced that it has been named a winner in Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List under the established excellence: 5-14 years business category. Quantiphi is recognized for its achievements and contributions towards harnessing the transformative powers of data, cloud, and trustworthy AI for social good.

The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had a remarkable influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. The recognition from Inc. is a testament to Quantiphi's mission-driven culture and its passion to apply AI for the social good.

"We believe that AI combined with human acumen can meaningfully improve people's lives and help address some of the world's most pressing challenges," said Asif Hasan, Co-founder, Quantiphi. "This award is a testament to the transformative work we have been doing for customers and for the social good by leveraging the transformative powers of data, cloud, and AI. Our partnership with industry-leading technology providers empowers us to make a positive impact on society."

Inc.'s editors reviewed Quantiphi's achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. Social and environmental consciousness is at the heart of everything Quantiphi aims to accomplish. Quantiphi, as an organization, understands its responsibility towards society and the environment and pledges to build a technologically advanced, environmentally concerned, and socially sound community.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing the world's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on the businesses that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Quantiphi was previously awarded Social Impact Partner of the year by Google Cloud for applying AI for social good and working with not-for-profit organizations, education, and healthcare institutions. In an effort to nurture its efforts in conserving the environment and making a social impact with AI, Quantiphi has:

Launched Quantiphi's Women Education and Empowerment Network (QWEEN) Program in collaboration with Smile Foundation to support talented young women with their undergraduate education.

Partnered with Arbor Day Foundation in the United States to help plant over 30,000+ trees in the Klamath National Forest, USA in the past 7 months.

to help plant over 30,000+ trees in the Klamath National Forest, in the past 7 months. Collaborated with one of the largest nonprofit public health organizations dedicated to tobacco cessation to examine the correlation between the rise of tobacco use in young adults and its presence in popular media.

Built a machine learning-powered solution in partnership with a leading academic health institution to assist physicians in diagnosing life-threatening clots in the human brain with increased accuracy and speed.

Developed and deployed a Rapid Response Virtual Agent to help a US state agency assist citizens inquiries around the unemployment benefits claims during the peak of the pandemic addressing over 3.2 million inquiries in the very first 2 weeks of implementation.

Partnered with a large, multi-state non-profit health system to automate the process of tagging cancer recurrence in patients.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results.

For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.quantiphi.com

Media Contact:

Jhon Alexander

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantiphi Inc