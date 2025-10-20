Quantitative Brokers Expands into Latin America with Launch of Execution Algorithms on Brazil's B3 Exchange

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers (QB), a leading provider of advanced execution algorithms for institutional traders, has announced the launch of its algorithmic trading suite on B3 – Brasil Bolsa Balcão, Brazil's leading exchange and one of the largest derivatives venues globally.

With this expansion, institutional participants can now access QB's industry-proven execution strategies, engineered for the nuances of local market microstructure to deliver optimal execution quality, directly on B3's futures markets.

QB's core single-leg execution algorithms Bolt, Strobe, and Closer are now available for execution on B3, delivered in partnership with Ideal CTVM, a leader in electronic trading on the exchange since 2019. At launch, clients can deploy these strategies across a range of B3's most actively traded futures contracts, including:

One-Day Interbank Deposit Futures ( DI1 )

) Ibovespa Futures ( IND )

) Mini Ibovespa Index ( WIN )

) USD/BRL Futures ( DOL )

) Mini US Dollar Spot ( WDO )

) Bitcoin Futures ( BIT )

Futures ( ) DI x IPCA Spread (DAP)

Further expansion of both product coverage and available QB strategies on B3 is planned.

"This partnership with B3 and Ideal CTVM allows us to deliver QB's cutting-edge execution strategies on Brazil's leading exchange, while further advancing our growth in Latin America," said David Kalita, CEO of Quantitative Brokers. "Latin America's markets are dynamic and liquid, with rapidly growing demand for advanced tools to control trading costs and manage market impact. This launch marks a key milestone in QB's mission to deliver innovation and measurable value to our clients worldwide."

"Ideal was created with the ambition to modernize the Brazilian trading industry and help drive its growth. Partnering up with an international specialist, to bring state-of-the-art algos for institutional clients is another important step towards that vision. It has been a privilege to work with Quantitative Brokers and key market participants on this project. We are thrilled to help a whole new client base gain access to B3.", said Nilson Monteiro, CEO of Ideal CTVM.

QB Expands into LATAM

This launch marks QB's entry into Latin America and is a significant milestone in the company's global expansion. The top contracts on B3 — particularly DI Rates, a core interest rate product — present institutional-scale opportunities with volumes rivaling or exceeding those on other major global exchanges. Strong client demand, established local partnerships, and a growing regional presence position QB to capture meaningful flow in Brazil and across the region.

For more information, or to inquire about QB's support for B3 and other exchanges, please contact [email protected].

About Quantitative Brokers (QB)

Quantitative Brokers (QB) is an independent global financial technology company that provides advanced algorithms and data-driven analytics to clients in the Futures, US Cash Treasury, Options and FX markets. The company is built and driven by a research-focused culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to enable our clients to achieve their trading objectives. Headquartered in New York, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, Chennai and Bangalore. QB is part of the Deutsche Börse Group.

QB's portfolio of algorithms, simulation tools and analytics are used by many of the world's largest institutional investors. QB's suite of algorithms — Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll, and Striker — are uniquely engineered for both central limit order books and OTC liquidity streams while accessible via all major execution and order management systems used by the buy-side, banks, and brokerage houses.

About Ideal CTVM

Ideal has been a leader in electronic trading on B3 since its foundation in 2019. In 2023, the Sao Paulo based brokerage firm entered a strategic partnership with Itaú, through which the largest private bank in Latin America acquired Ideal's control. More recently, Ideal has widened its offering to institutional investors and developed its retail "Ideal as a Service" platform, whose driving principles will remain to be transparency, adoption of the best technology and operational robustness.

