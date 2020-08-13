Quantitative Digital Asset Investment Firm Cambrian Asset Management Names Hedge Fund Industry Veteran Tony Fenner-Leitao President

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Asset Management ("Cambrian"), a quantitative investment firm specializing in liquid digital assets, announced today the appointment of Tony Fenner-Leitao as the firm's President. Mr. Fenner-Leitao, a veteran of the hedge fund industry, has held several prominent business development and strategic positions, including a role as Chief Executive Officer of Winton Capital, one of the largest quantitative investment firms in the industry.

Mr. Fenner-Leitao's appointment follows Cambrian's recent announcement of the closing of its first equity round. Last month the firm raised $4.2 million in seed equity from notable technology and quantitative investors, including Howard Morgan, Co-founder, Renaissance Technologies, Tano Capital, the Family Office of the founding family of Franklin Templeton Investments, Dennis Phelps, General Partner, IVP, and Kevin Ryan, Co-founder, MongoDB and Business Insider.

Mr. Fenner-Leitao will help scale Cambrian's operations to serve an institutional investor base, including family offices, endowments, foundations and pension funds. He has over 30 years of financial sector experience including eight years as a senior member of globally recognized systematic investment firms. Mr. Fenner-Leitao began his career in investment banking in London and New York for UBS and Goldman Sachs. Prominent roles he has held in the hedge fund industry include Head of Global Marketing and Investor Relations at Passport Capital and CEO of Winton Capital in London.

Martin Green, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Cambrian, said, "Our mission is to be the premier quantitative investment firm focused on digital assets. Tony's experience will help us focus on providing exceptional investment offerings to long-term institutional investment organizations. Since we started Cambrian, Tony has been one of our most trusted advisors and we're thrilled at the opportunity to work closely with him to build our firm."

Mr. Fenner-Leitao said, "I am pleased to have been an advisor to Cambrian Co-founders and Co-CIOs Martin and Jay since the founding of Cambrian, and I have been an investor since 2018. Martin and Jay impressed me with both the rigorous and thoughtful approach they take to their investment process as well as their ambition to build an institutional-class investment company. I am thrilled to be working closely alongside them at a time when the digital asset ecosystem is increasingly relevant for long-term investors."

Cambrian focuses on trading liquid digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ether. Backed by the Firm's proprietary data-driven probabilistic models, rigorous risk management systems, and automated trade execution capabilities, the Firm seeks to generate exceptional risk-adjusted returns while remaining focused on limiting downside risks.

Cambrian's systems are specifically designed with the goal of asymmetrically insulating investors from losses due to the many large drawdowns inherent in the digital asset space, while providing material exposure to significant upside price movements.

About Cambrian Asset Management, Inc.

Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is a digital asset investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Firm employs a quantitative, data driven approach designed to generate superior risk adjusted returns uncorrelated to other asset classes. Cambrian's senior team has complementary and deep experience in technology, finance, and science. For more information, visit: https://www.cambrianasset.com/.

