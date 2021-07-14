Quantitative Investment Management Firm Versor Announces Promotion of Leah Pozsgay

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments, a quantitative investment management firm focused on alternative investment strategies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Leah Pozsgay to partner within the firm. Leah is the head of Trade Execution and Counterparty Management.

Leah is responsible for trade execution and relationships with banks and other service providers. Prior to joining Versor Investments in 2017 she was a Managing Director at HazelTree, a treasury management solutions provider for the alternatives industry. Previously Leah was a Director at Deutsche Bank where she covered systematic funds for futures and equities.

"We welcome Leah to our leadership team and celebrate her significant contributions as well as her commitment to the firm and its values," said Deepak Gurnani, Founding Partner. "Versor was built by a diverse group of individuals working towards a common goal of success in investment management and we could not be more proud to announce Leah's promotion."

Ms. Pozsgay started her career at Credit Suisse in 2001 where she worked in execution for macro funds trading futures, treasuries and ETFs. She holds a BS with concentration in Accounting and Finance from St. John's University where she graduated with Honors.

About Versor

Versor Investments is a quantitative investment boutique focused on delivering uncorrelated alternative strategies to institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Versor's leadership experience in quantitative investing extends over 20 years. Using a scientific, research-driven framework to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, Versor has two business lines: Hedge Funds and Risk Premia. For more information on Versor, see https://versorinvest.com/.

