Quantitative Scientific Solutions (QS‑2), a leading emerging technology and advanced analytics consulting firm, joins EY-Parthenon

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that Quantitative Scientific Solutions (QS-2) has joined EY-Parthenon, bringing scientific, engineering and advanced analytics consulting capabilities that help companies invest in emerging technology.

QS-2 is a boutique scientific, engineering and advanced analytics consulting firm. It offers services that drive the technology and innovation goals of federal and commercial sector clients. QS-2's consultants, primarily located in the Washington, D.C. area, have subject-matter knowledge across multiple scientific and technical domains. Their areas of technical focus include autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the application of biotechnology and aviation related tools and assets across various industries.

"EY-Parthenon has leading-class strategy, operational and financial capabilities. QS-2's deep experience in scientific and engineering consulting and the ability to translate the disordered universe of 'big data' into actionable insights, strengthens EY-Parthenon teams' abilities to help clients understand the impacts of emerging technologies, make better investment decisions and improve performance," said Mitch Berlin, EY Americas Vice Chair — Strategy and Transactions.

"The ever-changing landscape makes it difficult for organizations to keep pace," said Dr. David Guarrera, QS-2 Founding Partner and Director of Analytics. "At QS-2, we work with our clients to solve difficult science and technology challenges of global significance, and now we are able to combine that with the capabilities and global reach of EY-Parthenon, an organization that aligns with our values and vision for the future."

"We're thrilled to welcome the QS‑2 team to EY-Parthenon," said Khalid Khan, EY-Parthenon Advanced Analytics Leader , Ernst & Young LLP . "Their data-driven, scientific approach gives organizations greater confidence in their ability to integrate new and emerging technologies. This new, combined team will create significant opportunities for EY-Parthenon teams to help clients drive purpose-led innovation and solve tomorrow's most important problems."

"We founded QS-2 with the belief that complicated problems require innovation that is backed by science and quantitative thinking," said Dr. Thomas Armel, QS-2 Founding Partner and Director of Technology. "By joining EY-Parthenon, our team will provide exceptional scientific and analytics capabilities as well as creative solutions that will enrich the business transformation strategies that EY-Parthenon already provides clients."

