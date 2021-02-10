QuantiTech LLC Announces Merger with Millennium Engineering and Integration Company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiTech LLC ("QuantiTech"), a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), announced today that it has merged with Millennium Engineering and Integration Company ("MEI"). The combined company is an industry leader in providing engineering services and solutions for mission critical programs within key U.S. defense and civilian agencies. Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

QuantiTech and MEI have independently developed world-class systems engineering and integration capabilities across a wide range of markets, including space, counter unmanned aircraft systems, hypersonics, defense, cyber, intelligence, aviation, and missile defense. Both companies are trusted partners and solution providers to the U.S. Government and commercial industry solving engineering challenges on the nation's most vital defense and civilian programs.

Patrick Murphy, who served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MEI and is an industry veteran with over 20 years of government contracting leadership experience, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Randy Cash, who served as Executive Chairman of QuantiTech, and was previously its President and CEO, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board. Other members of the management teams and employees of both companies will continue with the combined company.

"We are extremely excited to combine MEI and QuantiTech," said Randy Cash. "This combination brings together two companies with an extraordinary depth of talent and expertise in high-end engineering. By strengthening our capabilities in the missile defense, space, and intel markets, we will be even better positioned to continue serving the important missions of the U.S. Government."

"Together QuantiTech and MEI will have the agility and responsiveness at scale to rapidly adapt to the changing needs of our customers' missions and the marketplace," added Patrick Murphy. "With over 2,000 employees across more than 20 locations in the US, our capacity and ability to support our current and future US Government and commercial clients is greater than ever."

"As part of our growth plan, QuantiTech has been looking for a partner with shared values and a similar company culture that allows us to increase the scale and depth of service offerings we provide to our customers and the market," said Darryl Wortman, President and CEO of QuantiTech. "We are excited about joining forces with MEI and building upon our enhanced culture of innovation to drive dynamic solutions to our customers' complex challenges."

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal advisor to MEI on this transaction. RBC Capital Markets LLC served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to QuantiTech.

About MEI

Millennium Engineering and Integration Company provides world-class systems engineering and integration capability in the space, defense, cyber, intelligence, and aviation. MEI is a high-end engineering services provider to the U.S. Government and commercial industry solving engineering challenges on the Nation's most vital programs in space/space resiliency, missiles, aircraft, cyber, and ground systems. For more information please visit www.meicompany.com.

About QuantiTech

QuantiTech is a leading provider of highly technical engineering services to the Army, Air Force, NASA, and various other key defense agencies responsible for maintaining technological superiority. Its capabilities are focused on systems engineering, cybersecurity, test & evaluation and program management for key defense end-markets such as hypersonics, counter unmanned aircraft systems, and human spaceflight. QuantiTech was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL. For more information please visit www.quantitech.com.

About Sagewind Capital

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams, and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

