Quantivate Invests Heavily in Customer Success Amid Continued Growth, Record Number of Customer Installations

SEATTLE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantivate, a leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software, announced today that it has made a significant investment in bringing their customers to full value during the first quarter of 2021. The company's accomplishment comes on the heels of a record number of customer installations.

"Most SaaS companies are all too familiar with customer churn," said CEO and Founder Andy Vanderhoff. "At Quantivate, we've built a platform that gives our customers the right balance of flexibility and functionality. The result of this effort can be seen in our metrics. During the market uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, our customer installations grew with customer engagement up substantially, particularly in the enterprise risk and business continuity space. Now that the country is starting to reopen, we are doubling down on our efforts to bring these customers to full value."

The company recently hired a team of experts to lead its customer success initiative:

Vice President of Customer Success Katie Jenkins has devoted her entire career to building high-performing, customer-centric teams at scale, including more than 13 years with Mercer's data and technology business. Most recently, she led a team at PayScale that built programs capturing cost efficiencies and creating additional revenue streams.



has devoted her entire career to building high-performing, customer-centric teams at scale, including more than 13 years with Mercer's data and technology business. Most recently, she led a team at PayScale that built programs capturing cost efficiencies and creating additional revenue streams. Melba Gant and Maxwell Vincent were hired as senior customer success managers. Gant's career includes many years in the GRC industry both as a practitioner and account manager at tech companies including MetricStream and SAI Global. Vincent has extensive experience in building processes and listening to customers to drive solutions. His resume includes positions at Chef Software and Outreach.

"We've already heard from customers that our team is filling the gap they experience with other technology partnerships," said Jenkins. "Often following a sale, a company will appoint a team to answer support questions. We are solely dedicated to successful adoption and achieving ROI for our customers. We're identifying areas where customers need additional help to be successful so that we can mitigate churn. At the same time, we're delivering feedback to Quantivate that will inform our product and business strategy moving forward."

As part of its customer success strategy, Quantivate recently launched a portal called Quantivate University with on-demand educational content. It includes how-to videos, prerecorded live webinars, quick start guides and GRC resources, all available 24/7.

In addition, Quantivate consultants offer live classes centered on the most pressing GRC topics. Attendees are eligible to receive CPE credit through a partnership with CPA Academy. Quantivate will offer the first class in July, titled "Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Program Fundamentals for Success."

"Gone are the days when a 300-page user manual is enough to ensure adoption and value in a platform," Jenkins said. "With Quantivate University and our live classes, we are providing education and strategic support throughout the customer journey."

About Quantivate

Quantivate has provided web-based governance, risk and compliance software and service solutions to organizations of all sizes since 2005. Since then, the company has grown to feature a full suite of GRC modules, including Business Continuity, Vendor Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance, Policy & Document Management and Complaint Management. Our GRC solutions have helped thousands of companies transform the way they manage risk, improve compliance and strengthen governance. For more information visit https://www.quantivate.com

Contact: Robin Conner, Vice President of Marketing

425-332-4675, [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Quantivate